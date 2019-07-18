Ultra Sale on Tokinex Completed in 35 Seconds

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokinex [https://tokinex.ethfinex.com/token-sales], the Bitfinex and Ethfinex token sale platform, today announces the successful completion of its 5m USD token sale of Ultra [https://ultra.io/] (UOS) in just 35 seconds.



Ultra [https://ultra.io/] is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn gaming industry by using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service.



Successful participants were able to contribute directly from their exchange wallet and will receive UOS tokens in return on 17th July, when UOS deposits and withdrawals open at 08:00 UTC.



Nicolas Gilot, Co-CEO of Ultra states, "The Ultra sale on Tokinex could not have gone better, with a completely smooth process end to end. We are thrilled by the demand for UOS and proof that the crypto community shares our vision for the future of the gaming industry. We are excited to progress forwards with the next stage in Ultra's journey, together."



Ultra is the second sale on Tokinex to successfully reach a 5m USD hard cap, following the sale of synthetic commodity AMPL [https://tokinex.ethfinex.com/token-sale/5ce5b0ff0a6ddd82b38f8e0c/Ampleforth] from the Ampleforth project.



Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex and Ethfinex adds, "This successful second sale has shown Tokinex to be a consistently worthy platform for kickstarting quality token initiatives. Providing the community with access to the most innovative projects is of fundamental importance to us, and the next in the pipeline, to be announced soon, is no exception."



UOS token trading on opens on Bitfinex & Ethfinex 10:00 UTC on 17th July, with UOS/USD and UOS/BTC the first pairs available.



About Tokinex



Launched in May 2019, Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives everyone the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange. Tokinex uniquely does not require tokens to pay an upfront fee for listing, and following a successful capital, raise are subsequently listed on the two exchanges as permitted by applicable law.



For further information please contact partners@ethfinex.com [mailto:partners@ethfinex.com].



CONTACT: +4529674383



