Looking for Sustainable Fashion Tips? Spring into Summer with Fashion Ideas and Latest Industry Updates Enabled by TENCEL(TM)

SALZBURG, Austria, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion is more than just looking good. Being able to feel good and do good are equally, if not more important. As concerns around the environmental impact of the fashion industry continue to rise, sustainability has been gaining more importance in consumer purchases.



Since February, a number of TENCEL(TM) (Lenzing's flagship brand for textile) co-branding programs retail brands have been successfully introduced alongside iconic brands, including Los Angeles-based fashion brand Bella Dahl and global apparel brand ONLY. In addition, Lenzing has also been in the heart of the discussion of sustainable fashion driving the conversation of sustainable value chain at various industry events.



"We are committed to building a sustainable fashion industry and together with value chain partners and retail brands, we will bring TENCEL(TM) branded collections closer to stakeholders and consumers at around the world. Textile products made with TENCEL(TM) make a significant contribution to an improved environmental footprint for the textile industry. Research shows that consumers who bought a TENCEL(TM) branded product are likely to buy it again, enabling consumer experience that echoes with our brand tagline 'feels so right'," said Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer, Lenzing Group. More co-branding programs are in the pipeline and will be introduced in the coming months.



Here is an overview of the latest TENCEL(TM)-enabled sustainable apparel offerings:



Bella Dahl's TENCEL(TM)-enabled Apparel Offers Extreme Comfort to Fashion Lovers [https://tencel.com/stories-and-promotion/bella-dahl-talks-spring-18-and-new-denim-fabrications]



Bella Dahl, a popular Los Angeles based brand, recently incorporated TENCEL(TM) branded Lyocell fibers into their product line, which features a unique fabrication and wash process that yields ultra-soft touch and smooth finish. Committed to protecting the planet, Bella Dahl adopts biodegradable fabric and a non-toxic solvent, which is recycled during the production of its products.



ONLY Introduces Ecological Black Forever Line with Lasting Color [https://www.tencel.com/stories-and-promotion/powered-by-soorty-bestsellers-only-launched-black-forever-denim]



ONLY incorporates TENCEL(TM) branded fibers into an ecological Black Forever product line that utilizes new sustainable solutions. The concept, featuring cutting-edge innovation with black fabrics that provide incredible durability and lasting color, will be launched in July 2018 across all European stores and online.



TENCEL(TM) Active Empowers Apparel to Keep Pace with Active Lifestyle [https://tencel.com/stories-and-promotion/tencel-active-innovative-apparel-that-keeps-pace-with-your-active-lifestyle]



Being active isn't just part of life, it's a way of life. To ensure consumers to look good, feel good and do good amidst the rigors of a rapid lifestyle, TENCEL(TM) Active is the total solution for apparel makers who want to tab the growing active-wear market. With botanic origin, TENCEL(TM) Active defines a new standard of sustainability and natural comfort for people who love to stay active.



To support the growing industry focus towards sustainability, TENCEL(TM) has also been leading discussion of sustainable fashion through industry events in Asia, Europe and North America.



Lenzing Fosters Emerging Chinese Designers in Guangzhou [https://tencel.com/stories-and-promotion/lenzing-fosters-emerging-chinese-designers-at-t-wave-fashion-show]



Lenzing and Guangzhou-based Indigo Tank co-hosted the T WAVE Fashion Show in Guangzhou, China to promote close collaboration of the fashion design community and empower young designers. The event was a crucial platform to showcase contemporary apparel from emerging designers and to elevate international recognition of local clothing designs in China.



Lenzing Drives Carbon Footprint Reduction in Vancouver and Makes Fashion Circular in Copenhagen [https://tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/]



In May, Lenzing participated at Planet Textiles in Vancouver and Copenhagen Fashion Summit to drive positive change in the industry. At Planet Textiles, Lenzing joined key industry stakeholders for conversation around collaborative change in carbon footprint reduction. In Copenhagen, Lenzing joined some of the biggest names in fashion under the Make Fashion Circular initiative to create a thriving industry based on the principles of a circular economy.



In addition, Lenzing has also introduced some global initiatives to drive industry awareness towards sustainability.



Lenzing Continues to Drive Value Chain Transparency and Bring TENCEL(TM) Story to Asia [https://tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/]



With increasing consumer demand for products which are ethically produced, sustainable and transparent, Lenzing recently launched the new E-Branding Service platform that allows value chain partners and customers to showcase their use of Lenzing fibers and develop co-branding campaigns to enhance product transparency and improve product value. Following the launch of TENCEL(TM) in February, Lenzing brought TENCEL(TM) to the 2018 Fibers & Yarns by Tecoya Group in Mumbai India and Indo Intertex, the biggest B2B2C Textile and Nonwoven trade fair in Indonesia. During Indo Intertex, Lenzing also provided participants of Indo Project Runway with textile materials like TENCEL(TM) woven fabric.



