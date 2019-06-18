Clarion Finance Releases Letter to Newgioco Group

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Finance Pte Ltd., a private investment and asset management firm based in Monaco and Singapore, releases the following letter to Newgioco Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: NWGI)



Monaco, Singapore

Dear Mr. Michele Ciavarella, CEO Newgioco Group

CC. Mr. Paul Sallwasser (Director) Mr. Steven Shallcross (Director)

Subject: Recent Letter to Stockholders



Mike,



I am writing to you as a Shareholder and major Debenture Holder that has reviewed your recent letter of June 05, 2019 with great disdain.



Your letter is greatly misleading and lacks candor. Let me bring to your attention the following issues faced by Newgioco Group that puts at great risk value creation potential of Newgioco and major concerns of Newgioco's viability and ability to sustain servicing its obligations to Debenture Holders.



These issues are;





1. Other than "promotional" press announcements no material progress with

the USA expansion strategy which was a key use of proceeds from the 2018

Debenture capital raise. In fact, when we have followed up with several

of the organizations from the press announcements, Newgioco's plans

appeared to be one of retrenchment not expansion. More specifically, they

misled investors by not disclosing that Montana's SB330 was vetoed by the

Governor in favor of HB725 which favors the state lottery.

2. The last two reported quarters represented ongoing cash losses. When we

look at the core operations of the company, Newgioco appears to be

shrinking in margin while increasing its use of capital and capital

commitments (example Virtual Gaming acquisition payables).

3. We have conducted "channel checks" with various gaming experts in the USA

who have deep regulatory gaming knowledge. Your particular background

which was not disclosed to us by Echelon Wealth Management the time of

the Debenture would appear to not be suitable for gaming licensing in key

jurisdictions such as Nevada and New Jersey. Clearly such restriction of

shareholder value creation cannot be accepted.

4. Discrepancy of facts from your Letter to Shareholders of June 05 and the

Resignation Letter of the Independent Members of the Board is deeply

concerning and we would expect would have raised "alarms" with the

Securities and Exchange Commission.

I and other Debenture holders are requesting an immediate public shareholder meeting to be held at a location in which we intend to attend and participate.



The above matters are of deep concern to us and we expect that our concerns will be treated seriously.



Carlo Civelli



