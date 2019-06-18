Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

dinsdag 18 juni 2019 12:15 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

BENGALURU, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg ]

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -

https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx [https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx]

https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx [https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx]

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: For more information contact PR_Global@Infosys.com

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234