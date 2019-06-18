Questex's 8 European Trial Master File Summit

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex's European Trial Master File Summit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2496030-1&h=2897882091&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftmfsummit.com%2Feurope%3Futm_source%3DPRNews%26utm_medium%3DPressRelease%26utm_campaign%3D799419&a=European+Trial+Master+File+Summit], taking place on 1-3 October, is Europe's preferred TMF event, renowned for its networking, actionable lessons, dissemination of best practices, and expertise of speakers on industry trends and trajectories. Join leaders from sponsors, CROs, vendors, sites, and solution providers as they share ideas, insights, and lessons they have learned to improve Inspection Readiness and bolster quality through proven and pioneering QCs, oversight, and technology.



2019 Summit Upgrades





-- 15 Case Studies -- Replicable Practices: Learn Lessons the Easy Way

-- Inspections Trends Revealed -- Workshop to Compare Inspection

Experiences

-- 35+ Speakers -- Get Actionable Insights From TMF Leaders and

Stakeholders

-- Hot Topics -- Oversight, Automation, Risk-Based Strategies, Artificial

Intelligence, and More

-- 10+ Hours of Networking With 150 Participants

-- Diverse Perspectives -- Presentations and Panels Featuring CRO and Site

Points of View

-- Integration -- Learn Practical Engagement Tips From Multiple Functions

-- Technology -- Interoperability, Bots, Automation, Migration, Dashboards,

ePRO, eConsent, and More

We have expanded this year's programme to include two tracks on each day, so participants may better tailor their own learning and networking. For more information, download the full programme here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2496030-1&h=153572&u=http%3A%2F%2Finfo.exlevents.com%2F799419-Brochure-Download-PRNews.html%3Futm_source%3DPRNews%26utm_medium%3DPressRelease%26utm_campaign%3D799419&a=download+the+full+programme+here].



https://tmfsummit.com/europe [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2496030-1&h=106099416&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftmfsummit.com%2Feurope%3Futm_source%3DPRNews%26utm_medium%3DPressRelease%26utm_campaign%3D799419&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftmfsummit.com%2Feurope]



Ready to register? Click here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2496030-1&h=305487807&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cvent.com%2Fd%2Fdbqgwv%2F4W%3FRefID%3D799419_PRNEWS%26utm_source%3DPRNews%26utm_medium%3DPressRelease%26utm_campaign%3D799419&a=Click+here] and be sure to mention Discount Code PRNEWSVIP for 15% off the standard registration rate!



Web site: https://tmfsummit.com/europe/



