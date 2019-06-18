Citi, Societe Generale, DNB and other leading international banks promote greener global shipping through new principles

Banks to disclose climate alignment of shipping portfolios with International Maritime Organization's 50% emissions reduction by 2050 strategy



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Institute, Global Maritime Forum and UCL Energy Institute announced today that 11 major shipping banks, representing a bank loan portfolio to global shipping of approximately $100 billion will for the first time integrate climate considerations into lending decisions to incentivize maritime shipping's decarbonization.



The Poseidon Principles are a global framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of financial institutions' shipping portfolios.



"As banks, we recognize that our role in the shipping industry enables us to promote responsible environmental stewardship. The Poseidon Principles will not only serve our institutions to improve decision making at a strategic level but will also shape a better future for the shipping industry and our society," says Michael Parker, Global Industry Head of Shipping & Logistics at Citi.



"The Poseidon Principles offer significant benefits to the global shipping industry and society and they allow us as banks to align and de-risk our portfolios in line with shipping's green transition," says Paul Taylor, Global Head of Shipping & Offshore at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.



"We encourage all our colleagues to join us in leading industry-wide change by becoming Signatories of the Poseidon Principles," says Kristin Holth, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Ocean Industries at DNB.



The Poseidon Principles are consistent with the policies and ambitions of the Initial GHG Strategy adopted in April 2018 by member states of the International Maritime Organization. The strategy prescribes that international shipping must reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050.



"The Poseidon Principles are a groundbreaking achievement that will help ensure shipping remains a foundational component of our global economy. The Principles also represent a leading example for other sectors to follow into the low-carbon future," says Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of Rocky Mountain Institute.



Founding Signatories include Citi, Societe Generale, DNB, ABN Amro, Amsterdam Trade Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Danish Ship Finance, Danske Bank, DVB, ING and Nordea, and represent around 20% of the global ship finance portfolio.



The Principles were developed by global shipping banks and leading industry players with expert support provided by the Global Maritime Forum, Rocky Mountain Institute and UCL Energy Institute.



