Auchan Retail France to Introduce Rollout of the RIS InkCenter® Inkjet Cartridge Refill Service

CARLSBAD, California, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) announced today that French retail chain Auchan Retail France has selected the RIS InkCenter® to launch a nationwide rollout of Inkjet Refill Services at all of its hypermarket stores throughout France. This announcement comes after a successful trial program at 15 Auchan locations since 2015.



The "concept"? Customers simply drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the store's Service Area. While shopping, the cartridges are refilled by an Auchan associate using the patented RIS InkCenter® machine. Ready in a short time, the result is a high-quality ink refill with up to 70% savings compared with the cost of buying a new cartridge.



The satisfaction of Auchan customers with this new service convinced the management overlooking the project to proceed with a national roll-out. As a result, in 2018 and 2019, InkCenter® kiosks will be set-up and available in all Auchan hypermarket stores in France.



"We are thrilled to partner with Auchan Retail France in a long term, country-wide roll out of the RIS InkCenter® and Ink Cartridge Refill Service. Auchan is committed to making its customer's lives better and providing a high quality, low cost alternative to branded ink fits its customer satisfaction model and future direction perfectly. Combined with the eco-friendly choice of refilling ink cartridges, the Auchan brand and its customers are contributing to making the planet a better place for future generations. We are interested in collaborating with Auchan in other countries in the near future" said Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President Sales & Business Development at RIS.



"We are constantly looking for services that ease our customers' lives. The concept offered by RIS is fully in line with this objective, providing real benefits from an economic and ecological standpoint, which is essential for Auchan Retail France as a people-focused and responsible economic player. The trial program also showed that this service boosts customer loyalty and helps develop a close relationship" declared Marie Georges Colombe, Head of Group "Offers & Services" at Auchan Retail France.



RIS President & CEO, David Lenny added: "RIS is delighted to have proven our service quality at another retailer with the reputation and stature of Auchan. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Auchan for many years to come. More than ever, consumers are looking for value for money. The InkCenter® is the commercial inkjet cartridge refill gold standard, delivering exceptionally sharp image quality and high page output, at very affordable prices. Most importantly, together we can use this technology to help keep plastics out of our landfills and oceans through refilling and recycling. And it's very convenient for shoppers with less than a one-hour turnaround. It's a win-win for everyone."



About RIS



Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter® kiosk is deployed in more than 670 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and Mexico - including at Costco Wholesale, Auchan, Sam's Club, Fry's Electronics, E.Leclerc, Cora, Intermarché, Saturn, and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70%. InkCenter® kiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com [http://www.go2ris.com/].



About Auchan Retail France



A subsidiary of Auchan Retail, the world's 13(th)-largest food distributor, present in 17 countries and headquartered in Croix, France, Auchan Retail France has 73,800 employees and 641 stores and retail sites in the country. The company began when Gérard Mulliez opened his first self-service shop in Roubaix, in the district of Hauts-Champs. Nowadays, Auchan Retail France is present in all physical and digital food trade formats. In 2017, it saw more than 445 million visits to its stores and retail sites in France.



