Quesnay's Female Founders in Tech Competition to Expand Program with Focus on Insurance Technology and Event at InsureTech Connect 2018

Startups with innovative insurance products are encouraged to apply from June 18 - July 30



NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quesnay, an innovation consulting firm focused on accelerating growth among startups and corporations, is kicking off its second Female Founders in Tech competition, inviting all women-led technology startups with a tested product to apply at www.quesnays.com/ffit2018insurtech [http://www.quesnays.com/ffit2018insurtech] for a chance to receive mentoring opportunities, as well as financial and marketing support.



"Quesnay's Female Founders in Tech 2018 innovation competition series will kick off with a dedicated insurance track to address the gap among women leaders by recognizing and supporting women-led startups that positively impact the industry," said Jennifer Byrne, co-founder and president of Quesnay, Inc. "We are pleased Farmers Insurance(®) has joined us as the presenting sponsor of this year's competition."



"Innovation at Farmers(®) is driven by our ongoing commitment to customer experience, which is why we are excited to be presenting sponsor of the 2018 Female Founders in Tech competition," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Group, Inc. "We look forward to having a number of our experienced leaders help support the women entrepreneurs and innovators that apply to this year's program."



Farmers Insurance [https://www.farmers.com/] will be joined by supporting sponsors, CSAA Insurance Group [http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com/], Liberty Mutual Insurance [https://www.libertymutual.com/], RGAX [https://www.rgax.com/], and contributing sponsor, QBE Insurance [https://www.group.qbe.com/].



"We are proud to again support the Female Founders in Tech competition and the partnership and investment opportunities it is providing for women who are positively impacting our industry," said Sandi Hubert, chief operating officer, RGAX Global.



InsureTech Connect [http://insuretechconnect.com/] will host the final event as part of its 2018 conference where five finalists will present their startups to a live audience of judges. "We are honored to lend a stage to the program," said Jay Weintraub, co-founder & CEO, InsureTech Connect. "With over 6,000 leaders and innovators from more than 50 countries coming together to celebrate the latest innovations in insurance, the InsureTech Connect conference will provide a great forum for the finalists to discuss the future of the industry."



"At Liberty Mutual we believe that success happens when you are open to engaging with all people and possibilities, which is why we are very excited to partner with Quesnay on the Female Founders in Tech program to help foster an environment for women-led startups in the insurance industry," said John C. Heveran, SVP, chief digital enablement officer, Liberty Mutual.



For Quesnay, mentorship and partnership opportunities are critical components of the program given that 48 percent of female founders cite a lack of mentorship as an impediment to success. Underscoring the importance of knowledge-sharing, the five finalists will be coached by world-renowned industry leaders and build their insurance knowledge via a customized training course. At the end of the four-month competition, following the final event, the finalists will have the opportunity to partner with Quesnay's corporate sponsors.



"The best innovations reflect the diversity of the markets they serve," said Debbie Brackeen, chief strategy and innovation officer, CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer. "The Female Founders in Tech program plays an important role in identifying disruptive ideas and solutions that can improve how we serve AAA members and aligns closely with our diverse and inclusive values."



By participating, sponsors, judges, mentors and applicants will be invited to join Quesnay's growing community of innovation thought leaders.



"Quesnay's Female Founders in Tech program gives women-led startups the platform and exposure that they deserve, while also creating a community that is passionate about supporting women-led startups in the insurance industry," added Ted Stuckey, managing director, QBE Ventures.



About Quesnay: Quesnay is an innovation consulting services firm that helps traditional firms and brands accelerate innovation by working with startups. Quesnay achieves this by running innovation competitions and acceleration programs, as well as providing strategic partnership consulting services. Prior sponsors and clients include AARP, American Express, Cisco, CondéNast, Danske Bank, John Hancock, MassMutual, Microsoft, National Association of Broadcasters, Prudential, RGAX, Samsung, Sterling National Bank, TD Bank, Thomson Reuters and Verizon. For more information, follow Quesnay at @QuesnayInc or visit www.quesnays.com [http://www.quesnays.com/].



