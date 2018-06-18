Jumeirah Appoints Michael Ellis, Chief Culinary Officer

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Former Michelin Guide Global Director to drive elevated Jumeirah restaurant



experiences worldwide



Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer for Jumeirah Group has appointed Michael Ellis



as



Chief Culinary Officer. The creation of this new role is an initial milestone in



Silva's



strategy to refresh and elevate Jumeirah's restaurant offerings throughout its luxury



portfolio, and a first step in delivering his vision to put dining as a core pillar of



the



Jumeirah experience, and its strongest market differentiator.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:



https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8349151-jumeirah-appoints-chief-culinary-officer



Ellis joins from Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides where he was Global Director



for



Europe, Asia and the Americas. An advocate for the restaurant industry and an American



native with a global workplace, Ellis has an unmatched understanding of destination



restaurants. Ellis will focus on developing new restaurant concepts, attracting and



upskilling culinary talent, and enhancing existing restaurants to industry-leading



levels.



Jose Silva commented: "Michael and I share a deep passion for food and dining



experiences. He is a renowned epicure with 40 years' experience, and a champion of food



innovators, chef talent and culinary excellence. He has spent his lifetime championing



extraordinary food with absolute dedication and has been responsible for introducing



dining and food experiences to new audiences across the globe. His appointment is the



cornerstone of the vision to put dining at the center of Jumeirah's luxury experience."



With the introduction of the role of Chief Culinary Officer, Jumeirah is preparing



for



a step-change in its F&B strategy and with the support and drive of Ellis will look to



shake the norms, drive creativity and reinvigorate its gastronomic experiences,



reinforcing Jumeirah as a national champion.



Silva continued: "Michael has a relentless commitment to quality and with a chef's



heart is a true gastronomic encyclopedia. His knowledge and experience of restaurants,



cuisine, and chef talent is unparalleled, and as an observer of the world of dining,



Michael brings to Jumeirah a depth of understanding for culinary that cannot be



surpassed.



It is an honour to welcome Michael to lead the culinary team."



Michael Ellis commented : "Jose has a bold and exciting vision to energize the



hospitality industry. The kitchen is where revolutions happen and as a creative



culinary



thinker I am delighted to have an opportunity to test my own, and the team's, drive for



culinary innovation. Jumeirah is synonymous with Dubai; a city that has made the



impossible possible, which led the world in many firsts, and I am excited by this



zealous



can-do spirit. I have dedicated much of my life to the culinary experience and as Jose



takes Jumeirah's hotels into the next phase of dynamic growth, I am looking forward to



bringing my passion for great food and dining to Jumeirah's guests."



Silva added: "Vibrant social dining is in my DNA and there is a natural affinity



between Michael and I, as well as mutual understanding of the power and pleasure of



food,



and the energy and excitement in creating food concepts."



