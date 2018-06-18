Volg ons op:
Jumeirah Appoints Michael Ellis, Chief Culinary Officer

maandag 18 juni 2018
DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  Former Michelin Guide Global Director to drive elevated Jumeirah restaurant

experiences worldwide

Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer for Jumeirah Group has appointed Michael Ellis

as

Chief Culinary Officer. The creation of this new role is an initial milestone in

Silva's

strategy to refresh and elevate Jumeirah's restaurant offerings throughout its luxury

portfolio, and a first step in delivering his vision to put dining as a core pillar of

the

Jumeirah experience, and its strongest market differentiator.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8349151-jumeirah-appoints-chief-culinary-officer

Ellis joins from Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides where he was Global Director

for

Europe, Asia and the Americas. An advocate for the restaurant industry and an American

native with a global workplace, Ellis has an unmatched understanding of destination

restaurants. Ellis will focus on developing new restaurant concepts, attracting and

upskilling culinary talent, and enhancing existing restaurants to industry-leading

levels.

Jose Silva commented: "Michael and I share a deep passion for food and dining

experiences. He is a renowned epicure with 40 years' experience, and a champion of food

innovators, chef talent and culinary excellence. He has spent his lifetime championing

extraordinary food with absolute dedication and has been responsible for introducing

dining and food experiences to new audiences across the globe. His appointment is the

cornerstone of the vision to put dining at the center of Jumeirah's luxury experience."

With the introduction of the role of Chief Culinary Officer, Jumeirah is preparing

for

a step-change in its F&B strategy and with the support and drive of Ellis will look to

shake the norms, drive creativity and reinvigorate its gastronomic experiences,

reinforcing Jumeirah as a national champion.

Silva continued: "Michael has a relentless commitment to quality and with a chef's

heart is a true gastronomic encyclopedia. His knowledge and experience of restaurants,

cuisine, and chef talent is unparalleled, and as an observer of the world of dining,

Michael brings to Jumeirah a depth of understanding for culinary that cannot be

surpassed.

It is an honour to welcome Michael to lead the culinary team."

Michael Ellis commented : "Jose has a bold and exciting vision to energize the

hospitality industry. The kitchen is where revolutions happen and as a creative

culinary

thinker I am delighted to have an opportunity to test my own, and the team's, drive for

culinary innovation. Jumeirah is synonymous with Dubai; a city that has made the

impossible possible, which led the world in many firsts, and I am excited by this

zealous

can-do spirit. I have dedicated much of my life to the culinary experience and as Jose

takes Jumeirah's hotels into the next phase of dynamic growth, I am looking forward to

bringing my passion for great food and dining to Jumeirah's guests."

Silva added: "Vibrant social dining is in my DNA and there is a natural affinity

between Michael and I, as well as mutual understanding of the power and pleasure of

food,

and the energy and excitement in creating food concepts."

