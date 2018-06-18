Jumeirah Appoints Michael Ellis, Chief Culinary Officer

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Former Michelin Guide Global Director to drive elevated Jumeirah restaurant
experiences worldwide
Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer for Jumeirah Group has appointed Michael Ellis
as
Chief Culinary Officer. The creation of this new role is an initial milestone in
Silva's
strategy to refresh and elevate Jumeirah's restaurant offerings throughout its luxury
portfolio, and a first step in delivering his vision to put dining as a core pillar of
the
Jumeirah experience, and its strongest market differentiator.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8349151-jumeirah-appoints-chief-culinary-officer
Ellis joins from Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides where he was Global Director
for
Europe, Asia and the Americas. An advocate for the restaurant industry and an American
native with a global workplace, Ellis has an unmatched understanding of destination
restaurants. Ellis will focus on developing new restaurant concepts, attracting and
upskilling culinary talent, and enhancing existing restaurants to industry-leading
levels.
Jose Silva commented: "Michael and I share a deep passion for food and dining
experiences. He is a renowned epicure with 40 years' experience, and a champion of food
innovators, chef talent and culinary excellence. He has spent his lifetime championing
extraordinary food with absolute dedication and has been responsible for introducing
dining and food experiences to new audiences across the globe. His appointment is the
cornerstone of the vision to put dining at the center of Jumeirah's luxury experience."
With the introduction of the role of Chief Culinary Officer, Jumeirah is preparing
for
a step-change in its F&B strategy and with the support and drive of Ellis will look to
shake the norms, drive creativity and reinvigorate its gastronomic experiences,
reinforcing Jumeirah as a national champion.
Silva continued: "Michael has a relentless commitment to quality and with a chef's
heart is a true gastronomic encyclopedia. His knowledge and experience of restaurants,
cuisine, and chef talent is unparalleled, and as an observer of the world of dining,
Michael brings to Jumeirah a depth of understanding for culinary that cannot be
surpassed.
It is an honour to welcome Michael to lead the culinary team."
Michael Ellis commented : "Jose has a bold and exciting vision to energize the
hospitality industry. The kitchen is where revolutions happen and as a creative
culinary
thinker I am delighted to have an opportunity to test my own, and the team's, drive for
culinary innovation. Jumeirah is synonymous with Dubai; a city that has made the
impossible possible, which led the world in many firsts, and I am excited by this
zealous
can-do spirit. I have dedicated much of my life to the culinary experience and as Jose
takes Jumeirah's hotels into the next phase of dynamic growth, I am looking forward to
bringing my passion for great food and dining to Jumeirah's guests."
Silva added: "Vibrant social dining is in my DNA and there is a natural affinity
between Michael and I, as well as mutual understanding of the power and pleasure of
food,
and the energy and excitement in creating food concepts."
