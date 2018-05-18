ZEISS Presents Half-Year Figures: High Tech Drives Growth

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Revenue achieved in first half of fiscal year grows to EUR 2.8 billion - EBIT at prior-year level despite negative currency effects



The first six months of fiscal year 2017/18 (ended 31 March 2018) were successful for the ZEISS Group and saw its revenue rise by 9 percent to EUR 2.773 billion (1st six months of 2016/17: EUR 2.550 billion), and as much as 13 percent after adjustments for currency effects. At EUR 380 million, the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were high despite clearly negative currency effects compared to the previous year (EUR 384 million). Incoming orders hit EUR 2.839 billion (1st six months of 2016/17: EUR 2.743 billion).



"It is our business in the high-tech fields of semiconductor manufacturing technology, industrial metrology and medical technology in particular that are enabling our growth and helping further advance the ZEISS Group," said Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of ZEISS. "We are benefitting once again from our balanced and future-oriented portfolio and our broad global footprint."



ZEISS generates around 90 percent of its business outside Germany. This positive business trend is borne in particular by the dynamically developing economies in the APAC region.



ZEISS has increased expenditure on research and development by around 20 percent to EUR 298 million (1st half of 2016/17: EUR 247 million).



More information at http://www.zeiss.com/pressconference .



About ZEISS



ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The ZEISS Group is represented in more than 40 countries and has over 50 sales and service locations, more than 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development centers around the globe. In fiscal year 2016/17 the company generated revenue approximating EUR5.3 billion with around 27,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany.







Contact for the press

Jorg Nitschke, Press Spokesman

+49-(0)7-364-20-3242

joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com













