CGM signs new agreement to use FairCom DB

Multimodel database allows HelloDoc eHealth solution to have optimal performance



MILAN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global database technology provider FairCom announced today a new agreement with eHealth software market leader Imagine Editions, which is a member of CompuGroup Medical (CGM). The new deal ushers in a significant update of Imagine Editions popular eHealth solution HelloDoc through the power of FairCom DB [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=1310051696&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.faircom.com%2Fproducts%2Ffaircom-db&a=FairCom+DB].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835326/FairCom_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835326/FairCom_Logo.jpg ]



Among the reasons that Imagine Editions selected FairCom DB is that it allows HelloDoc developers to fine tune the embedded database in order to get optimal performance. In addition to the benefits of speed, reliability and developer control, a database administrator is not required to maintain operations with FairCom DB, which is a benefit to HelloDoc customers by lowering the total cost of ownership. HelloDoc is used by more than 20,000 general practitioners and specialists working in private practices, clinics and multidisciplinary health centers. The eHealth solution is also being heavily utilized during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



"We are in a complex and vital industry. Our objective is to create solutions to meet all the demands placed on healthcare operations in the most efficient, secure and optimal fashion. That is everything from organizational, medical, economical, legal, contractual and regulatory issues," said Harry Malka, Directeur Général of HelloDoc. "To achieve that we have to rely on a robust, mature and fast transactional database engine. For us, FairCom DB was the clear way to go."



HelloDoc users will appreciate in particular the power of SQL that FairCom DB delivers. "This latest version of HelloDoc is a major step forward in the evolution of the medical software package. The power of SQL underlying HelloDoc, thanks to FairCom DB, means the data in the system can now be transformed into the information users need, fast. Less time searching and waiting for information results in efficiency gains and ultimately savings for our customers, not to mention healthier, happier patients," Malka said.



With this agreement, FairCom has strengthened its position as a provider of reliable database technology for the healthcare industry [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=2682773370&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.faircom.com%2Finsights%2Ffaircom-db-embedded-in-wide-range-of-healthcare-solutions&a=reliable+database+technology+for+the+healthcare+industry]. FairCom technology is embedded in real-time perimetry systems, medical and dental office systems, and laboratory information systems.



"This new zenith we reach together in our relationship is a testament to the reliability of FairCom DB's performance and its ease of use, as well as the efforts of both companies' engineering teams. Our professional services team was able to work directly onsite with the HelloDoc team to ensure they knew how to tackle every criterion in their roadmap and meet target deadlines with success. No other database company has engineering and support teams who work as intimately and hand-in-hand with developers like we do," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief officer of operations. "We also take pride in the fact FairCom technology has an important role in HelloDoc, a system that is a key player in the French eHealth market."



Prior to 10 Nov. 2020, FairCom DB was known as c-treeACE. Also, on that date, the most recent version of the FairCom DB multimodel database (V12) was released. A sampling of what is new in FairCom DB V12 includes three-times faster performance, Replication Manager for point-and-click management of replicated data, enhanced security management, automatic database tuning, extensive system diagnostics and more than 100 new API functions.



In addition to Imagine Editions, FairCom has contracts with three other entities under the CGM umbrella.



Detailed information about FairCom DB V12 is available at www.faircom.com/products/faircom-db [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=1528324745&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.faircom.com%2Fproducts%2Ffaircom-db&a=www.faircom.com%2Fproducts%2Ffaircom-db]. Detailed information about HelloDoc can be accessed at www.cgm.com/fr [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=3959922666&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cgm.com%2Ffr&a=www.cgm.com%2Ffr].



About FairCom FairCom database technology is among the fastest and most trusted on the market today. Since the company's founding in 1979, FairCom products have been powering mission critical systems for global entities in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to high-profile enterprise level companies and government agencies. Currently, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 use FairCom for its database needs. FairCom's product line is comprised of solutions for high-speed transactions, IIoT environments and legacy system modernization and migration. The product line includes FairCom DB, FairCom EDGE for IoT and Industry 4.0 environments and c-treeRTG data management solution for COBOL. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=2449588056&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.faircom.com%2F&a=FairCom.com].



About CGM CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 746 million in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.5 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 6,100 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



Media Contact Brad Thomas FairCom 1.573.445.6833 brad.thomas@faircom.com [mailto:brad.thomas@faircom.com]



Follow FairCom Twitter: @FairCom_Corp [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=1311019037&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FFairCom_Corp&a=%40FairCom_Corp] #FairComDB #FairComEDGE #ctreeRTG LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/faircom-corporation [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=685379097&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ffaircom-corporation&a=www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ffaircom-corporation]Facebook: @FairComCorporation [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=3089673024&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFairComCorporation%2F&a=%40FairComCorporation]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835326/FairCom_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3044256-1&h=1253356082&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F835326%2FFairCom_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F835326%2FFairCom_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://FairCom.com/



