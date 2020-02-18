Despite a Marked Reduction in the Prevalence of Dementia, the Number of People With Dementia is set to Double by 2050 According to New Alzheimer

BRUSSELS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a European Parliament lunch debate hosted by Christophe Hansen MEP (Luxembourg), Alzheimer Europe launched a new report presenting the findings of its collaborative analysis of recent prevalence studies and setting out updated prevalence rates for dementia in Europe. The key findings of Alzheimer Europe's report include:





-- Across men and women and across most age groups, there has been a

reduction in the prevalence of dementia over the past ten years when

compared to 2008 estimates.

-- The number of people living with dementia in the European Union (EU27)

is estimated to 7,853,705 and in European countries represented by AE

members, 9,780,678. Compared to its earlier estimates, this constitutes

a significant reduction from 8,785,645 for the EU27 and from 10,935,444

for the broader European region.

-- Women continue to be disproportionately affected by dementia with

6,650,228 women and 3,130,449 men living with dementia in Europe.

-- The numbers of people with dementia in Europe will almost double by 2050

increasing to 14,298,671 in the European Union and 18,846,286 in the

wider European region.

Commenting on the findings, Alzheimer Europe Executive Director, Jean Georges, said "It is promising to see that healthier lifestyles, better education and improved control of cardiovascular risk factors seem to have contributed to a reduction of the prevalence of dementia. However, our report also demonstrates that the number of people living with the condition is set to increase substantially in the years ahead, which will only place greater pressure on care and support services unless better ways of treating and preventing dementia are identified. If people with dementia, their families and carers are to receive the high-quality and person-centred care they need, governments must ensure their health and care systems are ready to meet this demand and greater investments in research into the treatment and prevention of dementia are needed."



The 2019 Yearbook "Estimating the prevalence of dementia in Europe" received funding under an operating grant from the European Union's Health Programme (2014-2020). The policy report was authored by Project Officer Christophe Bintener and Policy Officer Owen Miller. It can be purchased or downloaded via the AE website: https://www.alzheimer-europe.org/Publications/ [https://www.alzheimer-europe.org/Publications/]



Notes to editors:



Alzheimer Europe is the umbrella organisation of national Alzheimer associations and currently has 39 member organisations in 35 European countries. The mission statement of the organisation is to change perceptions, practice and policy to ensure equal access of people with dementia to a high level of care services and treatment options.



Countries covered



Alzheimer Europe calculated the numbers of people with dementia living in the European Union (EU27) and the countries represented by the organisation's members (EU27 + Bosnia and Herzegovina, Channel Islands, Iceland, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom)



Background information



In 2008, Alzheimer Europe published the results of its meta-analysis of prevalence studies published between 1998 and 2008. This meta-analysis was part of its European Collaboration on Dementia - EuroCoDe project.



The findings presented above are based on a collaborative analysis of prevalence studies published since the conclusion of the EuroCoDe project. A total of 16 studies meeting predefined quality criteria were included in the collaborative analysis.



