Parallel Wireless to Deliver on Etisalat's OpenRAN Vision across Middle East, Asia and Africa

2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN is set to be trialed across Etisalat OpCos



NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that Etisalat, one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets with over 148 million subscribers, is set to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Middle East, Asia and Africa.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089331/Etisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089331/Etisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg]



Today's announcement is aligned with Etisalat Group objectives of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies to support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity.



Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and virtualized OpenRAN network architectures to overcome deployment and cost challenges, while also delivering network agility and much lower deployment and maintenance cost.



The cloud-native and software-based Parallel Wireless OpenRAN approach across 'ALL G' significantly improves network economics by converging 'ALL G', including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, on to one unified software platform that is easy to manage. This eliminates the need to maintain siloed legacy networks dedicated to just one G service resulting in the OPEX cost reduction to maintain networks. This approach will allow Etisalat Group to modernize legacy networks for cost reduction and reduces the complexity and integration expense of rolling out multi-vendor 5G systems.



The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown cost benefits while for the first time simultaneously delivering all 3 RAN technologies (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE) with:





-- By decoupling the programmable RAN software from the hardware and

allowing it to run on general-purpose processing platforms, the

multi-technology software-defined GPP-based OpenRAN base stations will

allow Etisalat to deploy ALL G systems with fully virtualized 2G, 3G 4G

technology that is software upgradable to 5G. Etisalat can run

simultaneously 2G, 3G and 4G on the same base station to provide

commercial data and voice services to Etisalat's customers, in urban and

rural scenarios. Multi-technology RRUs are software-defined and can

utilize any 3GPP-compliant RAN split to connect to any COTS vBBU

enabling vendor interoperability and supplier cost reduction even

further.

-- OpenRAN Controller, O-RAN compliant software, lowers the cost of RAN

through simplification, automation via real-time SON, and full

virtualization of networks. It will provide seamless mobility between

different technologies, local breakout, and low latency for the best

subscriber experience for Etisalat's customers. The software enables

OpenRAN architecture by using standard-based and open interfaces,

simplifies network management and integration of new RAN products into

the core and enables a clear and cost-effective technology evolution.

Supporting quotes



Hatem Bamatraf, CTO, Etisalat International, said, "Today's announcement is a global achievement setting a technological benchmark across our markets. This is in line with our long-term strategy and vision of 'Driving the Digital Future to empower societies' that has translated to provide the best-in-class customer experience and deliver best value to our shareholders. The global trials of OpenRAN with Parallel Wireless reiterate Etisalat's commitment to our vision encouraging us to take the lead in OpenRAN by conducting field trials with various leading technology partners to create an innovative ecosystem in all of our markets. This is also the world's first 'ALL G' OpenRAN set to provide efficiency and cost benefits for 4G and 5G in addition to setting a roadmap for the next generation of telecom networks."



Amrit Heer, Sales Director, MENA, Parallel Wireless, said, "As one of the leading communication providers in the emerging markets, Etisalat understands the true potential of greater leverage to their business, in both high end and low-end markets with a greater buying power by shaping the telecom ecosystem and embracing new network architectures, such as OpenRAN. We are proud to have partnered with Etisalat for these engagements to deliver coverage and capacity without making extensive capital investments associated with legacy network deployments. We are proud to have been selected to support Etisalat in reimagining wireless infrastructure to be much lower cost ensuring access to innovative digital services in the region."



About Parallel Wireless



Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=1190782468&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.parallelwireless.com%2F&a=www.parallelwireless.com]. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=3413395013&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D1695785881%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.linkedin.com%252Fcompany%252Fparallel-wireless-inc-%26a%3DLinkedIn&a=LinkedIn] and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=1224122949&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D217690187%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ftwitter.com%252FParallel_tw%26a%3DTwitter&a=Twitter].



About Etisalat



Etisalat Group is one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets, with a current market cap of AED 148 billion (USD 40.3 billion).



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country's first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat provides innovative solutions and services to over 148 million customers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.



Etisalat Group's vision of "Driving the Digital Future to empower societies" aims to provide best-in-class total customer experience domestically and internationally, deliver attractive returns to shareholders while investing in the long-term future of the company, and supporting economic development in all our operating markets. https://www.etisalat.ae/en/index.jsp [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=2469524038&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etisalat.ae%2Fen%2Findex.jsp&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etisalat.ae%2Fen%2Findex.jsp]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089331/Etisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=1804978322&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1089331%2FEtisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1089331%2FEtisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2718041-1&h=338212197&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1004727%2FPW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1004727%2FPW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Eugina Jordan, VP, Marketing, Parallel Wireless, Ejordan@parallelwireless.com, 978-660-8659.



Web site: http://www.parallelwireless.com/



