SMA Solutions Changes Name to SMA Technologies, Unveils New Brand

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Solutions [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2377696-1&h=969985832&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smatechnologies.com%2F&a=SMA+Solutions], a Houston-based technology company founded by former NASA engineers in 1980, has changed its name to SMA Technologies. The name change is part of a major rebranding initiative for the company that also includes an updated website along with a new logo and tagline.



The global, privately-owned company automates business and IT processes for other organizations through its workload automation platform OpCon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2377696-1&h=3761975081&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmatechnologies.com%2Fopcon-automation&a=OpCon], which integrates with all major operating systems and hundreds of applications. The company describes OpCon as an "automation fabric" that bridges people, processes and business units, bringing workflows across the enterprise all together in a single point of control.



SMA's new identity has been carefully designed to reflect four brand pillars that will guide the company as it continues to lead the way in workload automation, according to Chief Marketing Officer Cynthia LaRue.



"With OpCon we focus on bringing simplicity, value, ease and speed to our customers. Our team worked hard to ensure our new brand reflects those ideals, and we're excited to show the world where SMA Technologies is headed," said LaRue.



Ever since SMA initially captured the attention of IT teams around the world with the release of its first automation solution, "The Scheduler," the company has continued to integrate the latest technologies and processes into its automation capabilities. To date, SMA Technologies has provided hundreds of clients in 20+ countries with custom-tailored automation solutions built in OpCon.



About SMA Technologies Our founders met at NASA in the '70s while solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world. The work required lots of repetitive tasks, so they developed automated workflows to boost efficiency and simplify operations. Recognizing the huge potential of automation, they formed SMA Solutions in 1980 and eventually introduced OpCon, the world's first Windows-based, enterprise-wide automation platform. Today OpCon supports every operating system and hundreds of applications, and SMA Technologies continues to help organizations unlock their potential by automating tasks that keep employees from more-critical work. To learn more, visit us at www.SMAtechnologies.com.



