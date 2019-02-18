Arab Countries Agree on New Framework For Halal Certificates Mutual Recognition

DUBAI, UAE, February 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Announcement made in UAE on the sidelines of 4th Global Halal Industry Platform



Al Maeeni: UAE established and implemented the world's first Halal food system



A unified Pan-Arab framework for the mutual recognition of Halal products and services certificates was announced in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. A step aiming to enhance the competitiveness of halal food in international markets.



The announcement of the Program was made at the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization pavilion in the 4th Global Halal Industry Platform organized by Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology, (ESMA).



The United Arab Emirates aims at globalizing the halal Industry. Halal food and beverages market is set to reach a value of USD 2.5 trillion this year, according to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



"The Global Halal Industry Platform, being held in conjunction with Gulfood Dubai, is considered a meeting point for the most prominent global players in the halal industry. It also represents a major opportunity to exchange ideas and visions of growth, with over 1.6 billion Muslims around the world consuming halal food products," said ESMA's Director General Abdulla Al Maeeni.



He added that the UAE has for years been leading efforts in this sector and launched the 'Dubai as the Capital of Islamic Economy' initiative in 2013. It also established the 'Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center' as well as the 'International Halal Accreditation Forum' which includes 32-member states.



Al Maeeni said that UAE also strengthened its ranking in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, as part of its post-oil production vision. In fact, the country was the first to establish and implement the world's first Halal food system with standards and practices in the fields of accreditation, certification and evaluation.



The GCC countries alone import USD 50 billion worth of Halal products. Also, Muslim consumers around the world are expected to spend USD 3 trillion by 2023, according to a report by the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center.



