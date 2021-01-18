Medicom Expands Dental Market Presence in Europe

Acquisition of Loser & Co GmbH solidifies Dental segment strategy



MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks and other infection control products, today announced the acquisition of European dental distributor Loser & Co GmbH ("Loser & Co"). Loser & Co is a leading, well-respected company that has been distributing a wide array of dental products from leading brands throughout Europe for nearly 30 years.



"This strategic acquisition allows Medicom to expand and solidify our position in Europe. We are excited that the team at Loser & Co will help significantly enhance our presence in the European dental market," said Ronald Reuben, CEO of Medicom. "We continue to focus on expanding our presence around the world to create value through both organic and acquisition-driven growth."



"Loser & Co has deep dental channel expertise, which offers Medicom a great opportunity to strengthen our market position in Europe and provide new insights to help in other parts of the world," states Ouriel Levy, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Global President, Dental. "This will create new synergies for the expansion of sales coverage across Europe and fill a gap in our global dental market strategy. The expanded team will provide us with the experience and focus that Medicom requires in the region."



Joachim Siegler, currently Loser & Co GmbH Managing Director, will manage the entire Medicom dental business in Europe as Managing Director, Medicom B.V., and will operate from the current Loser & Co location in Germany. He stated: "We are excited by the new possibilities offered as we join forces with Medicom, including access to the extensive line of quality Medicom manufactured PPE and infection control products such as masks, gowns, gloves and sterilization pouches. We are proud to be part of the expanded Medicom global team."



Medicom and Loser & Co will work together to ensure a seamless transition for customers and suppliers throughout the integration. There will be no immediate changes to ordering or service procedures for customers or vendors.



About Medicom



The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen and Ocean Pacific brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the USA, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the UK.



Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.



About Loser & Co GmbH



The Loser company has been representing leading manufacturers across the European dental market for over 30 years. The company philosophy is to offer top brands and products through a network of distribution partners, backed up by professional after-sales service and advice on use, regulations, guidelines and quality. With extensive knowledge of the market, an experienced sales staff, close cooperation with the dental trade and Universities, Loser's motto is 'Öfter mal was Gute', or 'More often something good'.



