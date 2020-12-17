Menarini Diagnostics launches the molecular test that distinguishes between COVID-19 and the flu in 20 minutes

FLORENCE, Italy, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 or the flu? Where there are symptoms such as fever, cough or cold, an immediate, precise diagnosis that can distinguish between these two pathologies is crucial, especially in the middle of the winter season. Menarini Diagnostics has introduced a new test that, with a single diagnostic test and a single swab, can identify if the patient is positive for COVID-19 or if they have contracted the Influenza A or B viruses.



The test is carried out on the VitaPCR(TM) platform, the Point of Care instrument mainly used for the molecular diagnosis of COVID-19, which has been distributed by Menarini Diagnostics since last April and is already being used in hundreds of European facilities and with over 1,400 units placed. With the use of a new kit containing specific reagents, these same devices will, therefore, be able to detect, in just 20 minutes and with great precision, not only SARS-CoV2 viral RNA, but also influenza A and B. Thanks to the use of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology, this instrument meets the highest standards of precision and reliability. In addition to being a valid support for healthcare systems, the use of these tests will allow us to avoid preventive isolation of the patient in cases of influenza and, in COVID cases, to promptly initiate the protocol outlined by the government.



The new kit, CE marked , is already available and distributed by Menarini in Italy, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.



"In the coming months, we will see an increase in people with flu-like symptoms that could be attributed to either a SARS-CoV-2 infection or influenza A and B", stated Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager of Menarini Diagnostics, "This test is of fundamental importance for immediate diagnosis and getting patients the most appropriate treatment promptly".



HOW THE TEST WORKS:



Once collected with a nasal or oropharyngeal swab by a healthcare professional, the sample is placed in a vial containing a liquid and shaken. The contents are then poured into another vial containing a reagent. The vial is then closed and inserted into the VitaPCR(TM) system, initiating the analysis. The device will display the results on its screen within 20 minutes, indicating whether the sample analysed is negative or positive for COVID-19 or influenza A or B.



A. MENARINI DIAGNOSTICS



A. Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group company, founded in 1886 and present in 140 countries around the world, with more than 17,000 employees and a turnover of EUR 3.793 billion. Menarini Diagnostics, the human touch of technology, is committed to the developing high-tech diagnostic tools and reagents to improve patient quality of life, providing healthcare professionals with the best possible solutions for their diagnostic needs. Further information is available at www.menarinidiagnostics.com [http://www.menarinidiagnostics.com/]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196544/Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196544/Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg]



