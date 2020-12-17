BD Surpasses 1 Billion Injection Device Orders in Support of COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Around the World

Commitments include more than 400 million dose units across Europe with 125 million devices delivered to date



EYSINS, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) , a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has received pandemic orders for needles and syringes totaling more than 1 billion injection devices to support global COVID-19 vaccination planning efforts.



This milestone reflects 400 million dose units committed to countries across Europe, including Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, among several others. It also reflects governments around the world, including the United States, Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia, as well as non-governmental organizations supporting vaccine deployment for developing countries.



Shipments are already underway and more than 300 million injection devices have been delivered around the world to date, including 125 million in Europe, with the remaining orders to be delivered between now and the end of 2021 to support vaccine administration. A vast majority of the needles and syringes for Europe are being produced in two of BD's manufacturing facilities in Europe. These devices are then shipped to governments or appointed distribution partners where they will then be distributed to health care facilities based on each country's individual distribution and allocation strategy. BD continues to be in discussions with governments and non-governmental organizations on the need to place orders immediately for delivery later in calendar year 2021 and 2022.



"This milestone is more than just a number - it represents hundreds of millions of people in Europe and around the world, such as frontline workers and at-risk loved ones who will now be able to receive a vaccination the moment vaccines are available," said Roland Goette, executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for BD. "We commend our government partners across Europe for taking proactive steps to protect their populations. We will continue to collaborate to ensure timely deployment of vaccination campaigns to overcome this virus. From our decades of immunization experience, we also know our work doesn't stop at delivery. We are equally committed to providing resources to ensure health care communities in Europe have the right training tools and support on injection techniques to implement these campaigns."



The company continues to closely plan supply capabilities to ensure maximum volumes can be dedicated to COVID-19 efforts while minimizing disruption for routine health care and annual flu vaccination and childhood immunization programs.



In addition to supporting immediate efforts for COVID-19 vaccination readiness, BD is also working on multiple fronts to help ensure the global community is prepared for future pandemic vaccination efforts by:





-- Partnering with the U.S. government on a $70 million capital project to

further expand BD's operations and manufacturing capacity in Nebraska.

The new capacity is expected to be online in summer 2021 and once

completed, the federal government will have priority access to hundreds

of millions of injection devices to support vaccination efforts for

COVID-19 and future pandemics.

-- Investing approximately $1.2 billion over a 4-year period to expand and

upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes

and advanced drug delivery systems across its six global manufacturing

locations and add a new manufacturing facility in Europe. This will

allow for continued growth of new injectable drugs and vaccines, but

also provide surge capacity for increased pre-fillable syringe demand

during times of pandemic response.

-- Actively engaging with med-tech associations and research groups to

address challenges, solutions and further innovation in support of a

more sustainable future vaccine ecosystem.

BD is the largest manufacturer of injection devices in the world, producing billions of syringes and needles annually through its global manufacturing network. Learn more about BD's vaccination preparedness efforts at bd.com/vaccination [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3016132-1&h=698839374&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbd.com%2Fvaccination&a=bd.com%2Fvaccination].



In addition to ramping up manufacturing of needles and syringes, BD has been working closely with governments and multilateral organizations around the world to expand access to diagnostic testing and support treatment of COVID-19 patients. The company has supplied health care providers globally with millions of products used in of the fight against COVID-19, including swabs for flu and COVID-19 testing, rapid molecular diagnostic tests on the BD MAX(TM) System, 15-minute point-of-care antigen testing on the BD Veritor(TM) Plus System, infusion pumps, infusion sets and catheters. BD Biosciences instruments are also being used by researchers around the world to better understand the human immune response to COVID-19.



