Anatomage Technology Revives Heart Beat of a Cadaver

SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a leader in 3D medical technology, has digitally restored a cadaver's heart to beat again.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460414/Anatomage_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460414/Anatomage_Logo.jpg]



Anatomage develops digital cadavers, which are available on the Anatomage Table. These cadavers are accurately reconstructed from preserved human bodies and serve as precise references for anatomical studies. The digital bodies have more than 2,500 anatomical structures that are highly detailed and segmented. Each cadaver has a fully detailed cardiovascular system including not only intricately traced arteries and veins, but also segmented chambers, valves, and cardiac conduction branches.



Anatomage is now able to make a cadaver heart go through a normal cardiac cycle. This innovation is made possible by combining the digital modeling of 3D cardiac CT data and accurate anatomical details from an Anatomage cadaver. Using normal CT images of a heart and statistical models, Anatomage estimated the shape of a heart's four chambers and digitally simulated the cardiac cycle's systole and diastole phases. Valve motions, vascular connectivity, and cardiology nerves were accurately modeled, then integrated into the beating heart chambers. The result is a comprehensively detailed 3D heart of the cadaver that beats in a highly accurate manner.



This new technology is part of the upcoming Table 7 software release for the Anatomage Table. For the first time, digital cadavers are incorporated with physiological contents such as nerve distribution, cardiovascular function, and physiological simulations. Anatomage's digital cadavers serve as premier tools for medical education, device development, research, and training.



"We are excited that we have achieved real human functions on a cadaver. This is the first time in history that the cadaver has demonstrated a full cardiac cycle in digital simulation - an important beginning. Digital modeling and simulation of physical behavior is a common practice in engineering. It started as crude and simple modeling, but digital modeling and simulations have become so sophisticated that they are replacing physical testings. We believe similar progress will happen in medical applications. We are introducing digital modeling and simulation that are created from real physical bodies. This could serve as the foundation for medical device development, research, education, and training. Currently, live animal bodies or real human cadavers are used for such purposes. With our technology, we can reduce these cadaver-based procedures while increasing digital modeling and simulations. As our technology progresses, we will resurrect the dead body into the digital world." Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage



Visit here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2673253-1&h=492220328&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anatomage.com%2Ftable7%2F&a=here] for Table 7 updates



About Anatomage



A market leader in medical technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize the most accurate anatomy. Established in both education and healthcare industries, Anatomage transforms standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning through its innovative products.



Contact: Jack Choi CEO Anatomage Inc. 1-408-885-1474 info@anatomage.com [mailto:info@anatomage.com] www.anatomage.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2673253-1&h=3207287858&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.anatomage.com%2F&a=www.anatomage.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460414/Anatomage_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2673253-1&h=1155031895&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F460414%2FAnatomage_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F460414%2FAnatomage_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.anatomage.com/



