MDT Releases Ultra-wide AGV-TMR360C Magnetic Guide Sensor for AGV Applications

MDT Expands Production Lines of TMR Sensor ICs to Fully Integrated Sensor Module Series, Realizing Advantages of TMR Technology for High-Performance Industrial Applications



SAN JOSE, California and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=3103109976&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2F&a=MultiDimension+Technology] Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released a new product series of TMR magnetic guide sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=692501532&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fagv.html&a=TMR+magnetic+guide+sensors] featuring the AGV-TMR360C module that can detect three magnetic marks simultaneously with an ultra-wide 950mm detection width and a large air-gap up to 250mm. They integrate MDT's TMR sensors with signal processing circuitry and track the position of magnetic tapes or magnetic marks in high precision. They are designed for automated guided vehicles (AGV), automated guided carts (AGC), and trackless mobile shelves for automated assembly lines, logistic, transportation and port facilities.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/MULTIDIMENSION_TECHNOLOGY_CO__LTD__LOGO.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/MULTIDIMENSION_TECHNOLOGY_CO__LTD__LOGO.jpg]



"Compared to other magnetic guide sensors on the market, MDT's AGV-TMR360C realizes many extraordinary features that reflect our core competence in TMR technology, including precision measurement in long distance and ultra-wide coverage, fast response, stable temperature characteristics, low power consumption, and immunity to stray field interference," said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "We have accumulated extensive experience in constructing a TMR-centric sensor eco-system, including mechanical structures, signal processing circuitry, software drivers and algorithms that are organically optimized for realizing TMR's unique performance advantages in a cost-effective manner toward a fully integrated and ready-to-use sensor module, offering our customers improved return-on-investment at the system level."



Key features of AGV-TMR360C include：





-- Ultra-wide detection width in 950mm with magnetic field measurement in

96 channels

-- Long-distance measurement with adaptive air-gap in 50-250mm

-- High-precision measurement in 5.0mm, with digital output in RS232/CAN

interfaces

-- Fast response time in 5ms

-- Flexible configuration with user adjustable N-pole, S-pole or N|S-pole

operation modes

-- Real-time feedback on magnetic polarity

-- High immunity to EMI or interference from magnetic materials

-- IP67 protection grade

MDT is the industry's first volume supplier of TMR sensors. MDT supplies TMR sensor ICs including TMR switch sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=3528396649&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fswitch_sensors.html&a=TMR+switch+sensors], TMR angle sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=1227873222&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fangle_sensors.html&a=TMR+angle+sensors], TMR linear sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=41581187&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fmagnetic_field_sensors.html&a=TMR+linear+sensors], and TMR geartooth sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=2655620410&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fgear_speed_sensors.html&a=TMR+geartooth+sensors], along with complete sensor modules including TMR magnetic pattern recognition and magnetic image sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=2065100373&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fmodules%2Ftmr_magnetic_pattern_recognition_sensor.html&a=TMR+magnetic+pattern+recognition+and+magnetic+image+sensors], TMR geartooth encoders [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=1747765641&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Ftmr_gear_tooth_encoders.html&a=TMR+geartooth+encoders], and AGV magnetic guide sensors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=2237110352&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dowaytech.com%2Fen%2Fsensor%2Fagv.html&a=AGV+magnetic+guide+sensors], that are all based on TMR sensor ICs produced by MDT.



About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2672087-1&h=2073369743&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.multidimensiontech.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.multidimensiontech.com].



