SIGEP 2020: Vision Plaza, the International Red Carpet of Artisan Confectionary

RIMINI, Italy, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigep 2020 (Italy, Rimini, 18(th)-22(nd) January, Expo Centre https://en.sigep.it [https://en.sigep.it/]) organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) will be presenting ideas, trends and global innovations in artisan confectionary in its Vision Plaza.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg]



A supreme think-tank and red carpet for the sector's top experts, Vision Plaza is one of the beating hearts of SIGEP, the international sweet foodservice show that extends over 129,000 square metres, is attended by 1,250 exhibiting companies and has more than 1,300 programmed events.



Vision Plaza enjoys an international partnership with NDP Group, an American consulting company with premises in 27 cities worldwide, and will be spotlighting macro trends, environmental sustainability, circular economy and the digital world, as well as more specific production chains within the sector.



The Opening talk "Future is now! The new global values of the sweet foodservice: experience, quality and sustainability" will inaugurate SIGEP on Saturday 18(th) January with a debate between external global market experts with Bob O'Brien, Global Senior Vice President-Foodservice NDP Group, Caterina Schiavon, Socio-semiologist and Partner at Kkien Turin and Alessandra Iovinella, Managing Director Milan for Future Brand, a global consulting company that includes experts in strategy, design, innovation and brand experience.



This will be followed by a closer look at the Spanish ice cream market and the role of chain stores organized by Sistema Gelato as well as a focus on the coffee industry and breakfast trends in Europe, particularly in Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, with the participation of Jochen Pinsker, Senior Vice President Foodservice Europe NDP Group.



Focus will be on world trends in the chocolate and pastry sector on 19(th) January with two specific events and on the Coffee Sustainability Program organized by SCA-Speciality Coffee Association.



Monday, 20(th) January will see attention shift to global coffee trends. Bob O'Brien, who, on behalf of the company, has developed several of the most important global markets, such as Canada, Japan, Spain, Italy, China, Australia, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Korea, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, will be sharing his know-how at SIGEP on the main latest trends in terms of coffee habits and consumption.



Re-thinking sustainability by IILA - the International Italo-Latin American Organization/CEFA ONLUS - will be presenting an analysis of sustainability on 22(nd) January under the economic profile, with Sarah Cordero-Pinchansky - Socio-Economic Secretary at IILA, Alice Fanti - Project Office CEFA Onlus, Moises Manuel Gomez - Miranda Earth University.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798116/Sigep_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798116/Sigep_Logo.jpg]



