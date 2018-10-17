FASTSIGNS® CEO Catherine Monson To Keynote European Master And Multi-Unit Franchising Conference In London On Oct. 23

No. 1-ranked Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchisor Seeking Master Franchisee Candidates to Drive Expansion throughout Europe



CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. [http://fsfastsigns.com/], franchisor of FASTSIGNS(®), the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that CEO Catherine Monson will be the keynote speaker at the European Master and Multi-Unit Franchising Conference on Oct. 23 at the Park Plaza Victoria in London. With over 30 years of experience in franchising, Catherine will share her insights on the strength of the industry worldwide.



Additionally, Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development for FASTSIGNS International, Inc., and Hamdi Osman, FASTSIGNS Master Franchisee for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and North Africa, will speak on Oct. 24 about the franchisee-franchisor relationship in master franchising, building infrastructure, and franchise sales. Osman opened the first FASTSIGNS location in the UAE in 2015 in Dubai and has since celebrated his success as a top international center with the highest country sales volume. As part of his Master Franchise agreement, Osman will open a total of 12 locations in the UAE and 25 centers in North Africa -- specifically targeting, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya.



"Since launching our international expansion efforts, FASTSIGNS has built a proven business model that has the flexibility to be replicated in any international market, allowing us to grow to nine countries," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "With the increasing need for signage and visual communications worldwide, we continue to emphasize the importance of providing the tools and resources that set our Master Franchisees up for success while simultaneously catering to the specific needs of their country and business. We're looking forward to networking with potential Master Franchisees to explore how FASTSIGNS can continue to grow throughout Europe."



FASTSIGNS has experienced explosive international growth in 2018, including opening 24 locations in the U.S. and Canada, one in Chile, and two in Australia. In Europe, the brand recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement to open at least 10 locations in Spain, the Balearic Islands, and Gibraltar. FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in markets throughout the world, including Europe, Brazil, Québec, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America.



"The European Master and Multi-Unit Franchising Conference brings together a highly experienced group of international franchise business leaders," said Therese Thilgen, Co-founder and President, Franchise Update Media Group. "We're thrilled to have FASTSIGNS be a part of it as we address the growing trend of master franchising as the primary method of international expansion for franchise brands."



For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com [mailto:mark.jameson@fastsigns.com] or 214-346-5679).



About FASTSIGNS(® )FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of almost 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS(®) centers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE(®)).



FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com [https://www.fastsigns.com/]. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS [http://www.twitter.com/fastsigns], Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS [http://www.facebook.com/fastsigns] or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns [http://www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns].









