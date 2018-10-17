AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Cold Chain Forwarder WorldFresh Express

The new acquisition expands AIT's global office network with an additional temperature-controlled facility while supplementing the company's thriving cold chain team with an infusion of diverse subject matter expertise



ITASCA, Illinois, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce that it has acquired WorldFresh Express, a Los Angeles-based freight forwarder specializing in perishable food products. The transaction was finalized on Wednesday, October 17.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770255/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Acquisition.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770255/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Acquisition.jpg]



AIT has been a key innovator in cold chain and food logistics for more than two decades with operations anchored by a dedicated Chicago-based facility and staff. The acquisition of WorldFresh expands AIT's robust cold chain capabilities by adding specialized operational knowledge as well as a world-class 13,800 square foot temperature-controlled facility on the west coast of the United States with distinct zones to hold frozen, refrigerated and fresh foods.



WorldFresh founder Doug Kinney has assumed the role of station manager with the completion of the acquisition. He continues to lead the team of highly-skilled subject matter experts from WorldFresh as they integrate with AIT and leverage their unique operational knowledge of cold chain commodities such as fresh produce and proteins.



"We are incredibly delighted to welcome Doug and the entire WorldFresh group as our newest AIT teammates," said Vaughn Moore, President and CEO of AIT Worldwide Logistics. "Their specialized knowledge and location on the west coast are an excellent enhancement to our well-established cold chain expertise. This acquisition propels AIT's cold chain operations to a new level of world-class service."



Moore also said, "AIT will continue evaluating other cold chain forwarders around the world for potential acquisition. Firms that handle distinct commodities with diverse service portfolios are the best fit for our cold chain business model. We are also pursuing firms with a broader logistics scope to support the company's long-term strategic growth plan."



Keith Tholan, AIT's Chief Operations Officer said, "The strategic acquisition of WorldFresh Express instantly gives a boost to AIT's existing cold chain infrastructure and intellectual capital. Customers who rely on our know-how for temperature-controlled storage, packaging, fulfillment and delivery will benefit from a wider range of options and more efficient solutions as a result of this addition to our organization. AIT has been delivering unique cold chain solutions for 22 years and we are glad to be diversifying our products with the WorldFresh team's expertise in produce and proteins."



"WorldFresh is excited about becoming a part of AIT Worldwide Logistics' thriving cold chain division," said Kinney. "AIT's resources and reputation in the cold chain industry are a boon for our team's operations and we look forward to enhancing the organization's commercial supply chain business with our assets and expertise."



AIT's newly acquired cold chain facility is situated less than half a mile from Interstate 105, Interstate 405 and Los Angeles International Airport:



AIT-Los Angeles Cold Chain 5343 W. Imperial Hwy., Suite 700 Los Angeles, CA 90045



Toll-free: +1 (888) 788-8088 Phone: +1 (310) 417-0646 Fax: +1 (310) 417-0642



Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' deal to acquire WorldFresh Express have not been disclosed.



About AIT Worldwide Logistics



Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider. With continental headquarters in Chicago, Amsterdam and Hong Kong, AIT's offices form a vast network spanning the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com [http://www.aitworldwide.com/].



Our Mission



At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Matt Sanders Corporate Copywriter +1 (630) 766-8300 msanders@aitworldwide.com [mailto:msanders@aitworldwide.com]



AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc. Corporate Headquarters 701 N. Rohlwing Road Itasca, IL 60143



800-669-4AIT (4248) www.aitworldwide.com [http://www.aitworldwide.com/]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770255/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Acquisition.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770255/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Acquisition.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.aitworldwide.com/



