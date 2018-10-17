Stars of Science Presents Its Top Nine Innovators

DOHA, Qatar, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Record number of women make Stars of Science Shortlist



Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment reality TV show Stars of Science has concluded its Season 10 auditions - and the competition has just begun. The jury has selected the top nine innovation masterminds who will now fly to the workshops at Qatar Science & Technology Park to transform their ideas into products and compete for the show's ultimate title of 'Best Arab Innovator'.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8430051-stars-of-science-present-top-innovators



Four of the top nine innovators are women. From the Information and Communications Technology episode, two innovators survived the auditions. Sylia Khecheni earned her ticket to enter the prototyping phase with an intricate Home Privacy Drone Blocker, a device that stops video transmissions without damaging the source of the intrusive signal. Meanwhile, fellow contestant Rooda Al Qebaisi welcomed the opportunity to put her Dynamic VIP Seating Manager to the test.



Anna Malek's business-savvy nature fuels her passion to ensure her Smart Car Seat not only protects newborn children, but also gives parents peace of mind; while scientific researcher Nour Majbour will work on her Parkinson's Early Detection Kit, and is keen to find a binary way of detecting signs of the disease.



The largest pool of contestants this year came from the biomedical rounds, with 10 contestants in the shortlist, and five making it into the top nine. In the upcoming episode, neurosurgeon Walid Albanna will work on his Neurovascular Google Analyzer, designed to aid doctors in detecting early signs of recurring strokes. Ahmed Zahlan, the youngest innovator on the show, has high hopes that his Contactless Gluten Detector will ultimately be used by those who struggle with gluten-related allergies. And driven by his zest for measurable results, Abdullah Al Sairafi will be seen aiming to perfect his Sports Performance Patch.



With only two places remaining after these rounds, five hopefuls from the energy and environment episode competed for their final chance to book their spot among the show's top nine. Artist Salim Al Kaabi has been selected to work on his Safe Frankincense Varnish for Artists, a product that nullifies the harsh side effects of varnish while retaining the ability to make timeless paintings. Meanwhile, Ghassan Oueidat stood out with his novel idea of using a Dry-Ice Cleaner Bot to autonomously clean tower blocks. Viewers can tune in on October 20 for the action-packed prototyping episode.



