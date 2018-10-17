Remy Di Meglio Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of LGC Capital Ltd.

MONTREAL, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



LGC Capital Ltd. ("LGC") is pleased to announce that Mr. Remy Di Meglio has accepted the offer of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) position at LGC. Mr Di Meglio joins LGC after 27 years as a senior executive at global tobacco leader, British American Tobacco plc (1991-2018). Remy will assist with the expansion of LGC's fast growing legal global cannabis businesses in Europe, Canada, Jamaica, Australia and elsewhere and will assist with negotiations with strategic alliances. Mr. Di Meglio's official appointment will become effective upon approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



John McMullen, Chief Executive Officer of LGC commented:



"LGC Capital is growing exceptionally fast as our investment partners move to having over 450,000 square feet of cannabis canopy planted by the end of this year, and we are pleased that Remy has accepted the COO position. Remy's extensive executive experience in large organisations, global branding, and international sales will prove to be invaluable as the Company moves forward with its plan to create a vertically integrated multi-operations legal global cannabis company with a solid and growing footprint in Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean and into new jurisdictions over time."



Remy Di Meglio commented:



"The pace to which the legal global cannabis industry is shaping its future is incredibly fast. After only a few short weeks as a senior advisor to the LGC executive team, I can say that LGC is clearly a leader in this global revolution. Clear global vision, speedy decision-making, and passion and entrepreneurship are the key pillars of LGC's corporate culture. I am excited to be joining the LGC team as the new full-time COO to contribute to its success."



About LGC (http://www.lgc-capital.com)



LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange .



