Merz Aesthetics Taps Gwyneth Paltrow As Global Brand Ambassador

This campaign is the first-ever medical aesthetics partnership for goop(®) Founder, Gwyneth Paltrow



FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today a partnership with Oscar and Emmy-award-winning actor, author and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow. As global brand ambassador, Paltrow joins Merz Aesthetics in standing with women who choose beauty on their own terms to feel empowered to make choices that make them feel good and beautiful.



"For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth," said 47-year old Paltrow who is widely considered an authority on beauty and wellness. "And it's no secret that I'm an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what's in a product before putting anything into my body."



The heart of the partnership ties back to Paltrow's philosophy on beauty, which is that women should give themselves the permission to do whatever they want to do in order to feel good. Paltrow will be encouraging women to take time for themselves and prioritise self-care, especially now. Paltrow will be sharing details about what she does to look and feel her best.



"It is exciting for us at Merz Aesthetics to partner with a world-renowned advocate for healthy living and supporter of helping women to make informed decisions about looking and feeling their best, which embodies the very essence of our brand," said Frank Brandt-Pollmann, President EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "As a strong proponent of natural-looking results, we hope to give other women who share Gwyneth's pure standard of beauty philosophy the confidence to feel empowered to make choices that make them feel good and beautiful."



This is the first global integrated marketing campaign for Merz Aesthetics since Merz Group announcement in November 2019 that Merz Aesthetics would be operating independently as the largest dedicated medical aesthetics business globally.



In EMEA this partnership is not launching in the UK, France and Italy.



About Merz Aesthetics



At Merz Aesthetics, we are a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves -- however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with locations in 32 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family owned company founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com [http://www.merzaesthetics.com/].



About Gwyneth Paltrow



Oscar(®)-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is also a best-selling cookbook author, singer and entrepreneur. In 2008, Paltrow founded goop from her kitchen table. goop has grown into a lifestyle brand devoted to helping women make their own choices count in the various facets of their lives--from style, travel, work, food, and beauty to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. goop now has a tightly edited digital shop, a book imprint, permanent and pop-up retail experiences, a live event series, a television show on Netflix and its own product lines, including skincare, fragrances, apparel, body, bath soaks and supplements.



