Why Slovenia Is A Tour De Force When It Comes To Cycling

Slovenia, a green cycling paradise in the heart of Europe, is a producer of some of the world's best cyclists and most diverse biking trails



LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, one of the greenest and safest countries in the world, bearing the Green & Safe [https://www.slovenia.info/en/press-centre/news-of-the-tourism-press-agency/12666-green-safe] label, is a land of active people and extraordinary sporting super-heroes. After the historic success of Slovenian cyclists at the top of the overall rankings at the Tour de France, many have been asking how a nation of two million can be so successful [https://www.slovenia.info/en/press-centre/press-releases/10125-slovenian-sporting-success-explained]. There are many reasons. Most of them have to do with the individual efforts and skills of @rogla [https://twitter.com/rogla] (Primoz Roglic [https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/primoz-roglic]) and @TamauPogi [https://twitter.com/TamauPogi] (Tadej Pogacar). Many others are explained below.



The love of sports is written in Slovenians' genes.



Slovenia is extremely diverse, offering a huge variety of outdoor activities. It's almost Europe in your pocket. The urban/rural ratio is roughly 50-50, so, nature is just around the corner for most people. Combined with a pleasant climate, Slovenia offers some of the most beautiful biking trails in the world [https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/the-most-beautiful-biking-trails] and attracts a wealth of cyclists virtually the whole year round.



Everything is so near in Slovenia and distances between different regions are easily overcome. You can head uphill for mountain biking trails [https://www.slovenia.info/en/things-to-do/active-holidays/biking/mountain-biking], with numerous trails suitable for beginners and world-class cyclists. Some mountain bikers prefer the idyllic Alpine atmosphere and rocky paths, while others enjoy the green hills more. In Slovenia, you can do both [https://www.slovenia.info/en/things-to-do/active-holidays/biking/mountain-biking]. The Julian Alps [https://www.slovenia.info/en/the-julian-alps] with Kranjska Gora and Soca Valley, or Koro ka region in the Northeast, are some of the most breathtaking cycling destinations, while Rogla and Mariborsko Zre ko Pohorje are a paradise for all road cyclers, with a unique microclimate providing athletes with perfect summer training conditions. The TRANS Slovenia route [https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/the-most-beautiful-biking-trails#:~:text=Trans%20Slovenia%201&text=The%20trail%20will%20take%20you%20from%20the%20Julian%20Alps%20through,mysterious%20Karst%20to%20the%20coast.] is the most popular among MTB enthusiasts. Adrenaline lovers can visit MTB parks [https://www.slovenia.info/en/things-to-do/active-holidays/biking/bike-parks]; one of the most popular can be found in Kocevje in the shelter of mighty trees.



There is also plenty of opportunities to discover Slovenian cities by bike [https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/explore-cities-by-bicycle], or take a ride among wine-growing hills [https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/cycling-among-vineyards] to taste traditional Slovenian culinary delights. It all depends on your personality, but there is something for everyone.



Sport has a special place in Slovenia. This year, on 23rd of September, we celebrate a new national holiday - Day of Slovenian Sport. Read MORE [https://ter.li/v06fyw].



