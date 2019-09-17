US-China Trade Jitters Drive Spike in Thailand's Residence Program Applications

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest data suggests that Thailand is set to become an unintended beneficiary of the current turbulent trade relations between the world's two most powerful economies. As United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping demonstrate a continued appetite for implementing bilateral trade tariffs, the consensus is that the escalating US-China trade tensions are hurting the rest of the world just as much as they threaten to destabilize Sino-American relations.



For Thailand, however, there appears to be a silver lining to this geopolitical fracas, in the form of increased inbound investment from individuals signing up for its popular residence-by-investment program [https://www.henleyglobal.com/residence-thailand-overview/], and the relocation of international companies keen to take advantage of the stable, business-friendly environment the country has to offer.



Dominic Volek [https://www.henleyglobal.com/key-people-details/dominic-volek/], Head of Southeast Asia at the investment migration firm Henley & Partners [https://www.henleyglobal.com/], says there has been a 50% increase in applications for the Thailand Elite Residence Program [https://www.thailandelite-direct.com/] from Asian citizens in the last two months (July and August) when compared to the first half of 2019. Specifically, the program has seen a three-fold increase in applications from Hong Kong residents during August, as compared to the whole period of January-July 2019 combined.



"Given the interest by Chinese nationals in luxury real estate, Thailand's additional appeal lies in its property market. With tighter restrictions on capital outflow, and the shift to lower price point properties, Thailand has a great deal to offer. Condo prices there can cost anywhere between USD 40,000 to USD 150,000 for mid-range to luxury apartments -- which is very affordable when compared to buying property in Australia, the UK, or the US," added Volek.



The Thailand Elite Residence Program [https://www.thailandelite-direct.com/] provides a multiple-entry visa to qualified applicants, allowing them to visit and reside in Thailand for a period of between five and twenty years, at a one-time cost of between THB 500,000 (approximately USD 16,000) and THB 2.14 million (approximately USD 68,000).



As trade tensions between China and the US intensify, Thailand appears to be optimally placed to reap the rewards of its considerable efforts over the past few years to become the third biggest business and investor hub in the region, after Hong Kong and Singapore.



