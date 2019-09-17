Desperados Welcomes Party Ideas from All Over the World for One Epic House Party

- Desperados has thrown the world's largest crowdsourced party, bringing to life consumers' epic party ideas, like an eight-armed bartender so no time was wasted queuing for drinks



- After finding that 74% of people believe partying unites people, Desperados partnered with Elrow and Skream to create the most welcoming house party



- 3,000 guests walked over a giant welcome mat made of unwelcoming newspaper clippings, allowing them to leave the noise of the outside world at the door as they entered the party



LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desperados reached new levels of wild experimentation by welcoming partygoers and all their epic party ideas under one roof, to create the world's largest crowdsourced party. Partnering with party legends Elrow and UK dance music pioneer, Skream, Desperados transformed Magazine, one of London's newest venues, into the most welcoming house party and turned people's wild party ideas into a reality.



Skream said, "Dancefloors are the most welcoming places on earth. They bring people together in a space where everyone can unplug and let go. So, my idea was to take this up a notch, to throw the most epic house party where everyone and their ideas are welcome."



In pursuit to be the most welcoming house party, Desperados conducted research to uncover people's perceptions towards party culture and common annoyances on the dancefloor - all to create an epic night out shaped by partygoers themselves (Markettiers, 2019)*:





-- 74% believe that partying unites people, so Desperados decided to throw

an Epic House Party to bring people together.

-- With 84% of millennials saying they feel welcome in London, Desperados

chose the city to host its most welcoming Epic House Party, following

other epic parties this year across Europe's leading party cities.

-- Partygoers find long queues for drinks the most annoying part of a night

out, with 77% saying it's frustrating. To make sure no party time is

wasted, Desperados invited an eight-armed bartender...an octopus, to

serve up the drinks. This idea was imagined by Rob Zwart

[https://www.instagram.com/robblackdj/?hl=nl] of the Netherlands.

-- With over 50% wanting to experience an epic one of a kind party from

their nights on the town, Desperados is giving partygoers their moment

to shine by introducing the Human Mirrorball. Georgina Steele

[https://www.instagram.com/georgina.steele/?hl=en] from the UK dreamt up

the idea and will be elevated as the Human Mirrorball herself on the

dancefloor 12 metres above the crowd.

-- 72% find spilling their drink on the dancefloor on a night out

frustrating. In response, Desperados specially designed a robotic

hands-free Desperados arm, dreamt up by Kevin Odirile Setlhare

[https://www.instagram.com/kevikevsa/] from South Africa.

Across 2019, Desperados challenged consumers to enter their epic party ideas through social media using #WeAreTheParty, bringing the most epic ones to life. Some of the other ideas present at the Epic House Party included:





-- Friendly security - grandmas, like Grime Gran

[https://www.instagram.com/grimegran/?hl=en] - because Risky Roadz

[https://www.instagram.com/riskyroadz/] from the UK, wanted all guests

to be greeted with smiles to get the party started.

-- Feeling the music through custom built haptic jackets, dreamt up by

Hermon and Heroda [https://www.instagram.com/being__her/?hl=en], from

Eritrea and Ethiopia.

-- Being able to see the stage if you are shorter in height, an idea from

Laurentine Van Landenghem [ttps://www.instagram.com/laurentine/] from

Belgium.

Diederik Vos, Global Brand Director and chief party curator, Desperados, commented, "Parties are the perfect place to unleash creativity and we wanted to embrace this by giving partygoers around the world an opportunity to shape their own adventures. For this act, we worked with partygoers from across the world, to bring to life what they want from a party experience."



Epic House Party



is the main event in a yearlong series of acts titled 'Epic Parties Imagined by You', where Desperados ignites the party spirit by collaborating with partygoers to bring their most epic ideas to life. Through the series, events have been hosted in some of Europe's leading party cities including Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin and Barcelona.



*Desperados partnered with Markettiers to conduct a study on UK Millennials (2019)



Assets:



Follow this link [https://edelmanftp.box.com/s/lr2g178ej44bxumltbjgk7c7c5ueji1l] to view all assets, including video and images: http://bit.ly/2kI2pUt [http://bit.ly/2kI2pUt]



For more information, visit www.desperados.com [http://www.desperados.com/]



Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAi_2jYZpNs [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAi_2jYZpNs]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996548/Desperados_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996548/Desperados_Logo.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996547/Desperados_House.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996547/Desperados_House.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996549/Desperados_octo_bar.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996549/Desperados_octo_bar.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996550/Desperados_Hermon_and_Heroda.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996550/Desperados_Hermon_and_Heroda.jpg]



