Glooko's diasend Diabetes Data Platform to Unveil Greater Connectivity and System Enhancements at EASD Meeting in Barcelona

New third-party app connections, more compatible devices and in-clinic Bluetooth uploads to better connect patients and their data with clinicians



MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko(®), the leader in diabetes data management solutions, continues to strengthen its global position with the introduction of several new features and expanded connectivity capabilities for the diasend(®) by Glooko system at this week's 55(th) annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). The additional device integration partnerships, new ways to upload patient data in clinic, and feature enhancements will be unveiled at the September 17-20 meeting in Barcelona.



Increased device compatibility



At EASD, Europe's largest and most prominent diabetes meeting, Glooko will share new device integrations it has developed with two new partners:





-- Ypsomed's mylife(TM) YpsoPump® Insulin Pump* is now compatible with

diasend® via app connection to mylife(TM) Cloud. By linking the two

systems together, data flows between them seamlessly and automatically

and is easily accessible for both patients and clinicians.

-- Basal insulin data from Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2(TM) - with

Basal-IQ® technology can now be viewed in diasend® by uploading it at

home or during a clinic consultation along with information from other

diabetes devices, then reviewing it in customizable charts, graphs and

tables.

Additional ways to upload data in-clinic



At the beginning of 2019, NFC connectivity (near-field communication) was introduced in the hardware of the diasend(®) by Glooko system, which serves as a "one-stop shop" for patients when visiting their health care provider, because it's able to upload data from numerous devices regardless of brand. Now, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) is also added to the mix of ways to upload data to the diasend(®) solution, providing greater flexibility for the upload process and making clinic/patient interaction even easier. Both NFC and BLE are expected to become increasingly common in diabetes devices during the next couple of years.



"Glooko is pleased to bring additional value to our customers with new data solutions and device integrations on our trusted diasend data management platform," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "It exemplifies the increasing momentum of Glooko solutions, which provide comprehensive patient-based diabetes data to physicians, better connecting them with their patients. Our greater reach with diasend by Glooko enables healthcare professionals to better focus on value-based outcomes for the patients they serve."



Prominent speakers at EASD



On the scientific front, Glooko will offer in-booth presentations from two renowned speakers:





-- Professor Roman Hovorka (University of Cambridge) will present on the

topic of how the use of closed-loop systems in diabetes management has

become increasingly common, which highlights the importance of using an

integrated diabetes management system to handle and draw conclusions

from data uploads.

-- Dr. Dominic Ehrmann (Diabetes Center Mergentheim) will present the

results from a multi-center randomized controlled trial, where diasend

by Glooko was used to evaluate an education programme of flash glucose

monitoring.

"We are proud of the array of diasend by Glooko news that will be showcased at EASD this year, and how it highlights our continuous innovation. We are adding more options to our comprehensive list of compatible devices and introducing new ways for them to function seamlessly with our universal solution," said Anders Sonesson, Global VP and General Manager of Glooko. "As always, we put our users at the heart of everything we do, and these additions will facilitate the patient/clinic interaction from both sides."



*Available in selected European countries.



About Glooko

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and activity trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.2 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000+ clinic locations in 24 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2582961-1&h=3293987720&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.glooko.com%2F&a=www.glooko.com]



Media Contacts:



Sebastian Persson

Marketing Director EMEA/APAC

sebastian.persson@glooko.com [mailto:sebastian.persson@glooko.com]

+46 701 46 10 10



Jeff Christensen

SignalWest Public Relations

+1 831-566-0275

Jeff@SignalWestPR.com [mailto:Jeff@SignalWestPR.com]



Web site: http://www.glooko.com/



