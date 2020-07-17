Volg ons op:
Announcing Apple Watch Connectivity with the Runn

vrijdag 17 juli 2020 14:37 Economie
MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering announces a major update to its Runn smart treadmill sensor. Runn, when used in conjunction with North Pole Engineering's heartbeatz connect Apple Watch app, will now allow Apple Watch owners to record treadmill workouts directly on their Watch.

Existing Runn owners can take advantage of this new feature by updating the Runn's onboard software with North Pole Engineering's Configurez app. Once the Runn's software is updated, it is ready to use with any Apple Watch Series 2 and newer.

heartbeatz connect Apple Watch App will track:


-- Speed
-- Distance
-- Incline
-- Cadence
-- Heart Rate
"Apple Watch has become one of the most popular wearables for tracking workouts. Enhancing the Runn to allow an Apple Watch owner to record their run made perfect sense to us, and we are excited to bring this capability to the market," said Jeff Lasch, Senior Product Manager for North Pole Engineering.

To see Runn in action with the heartbeatz connect Apple Watch app, visit https://youtu.be/_Zaa-xFxDEE [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2860459-1&h=3750285613&u=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F_Zaa-xFxDEE&a=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F_Zaa-xFxDEE]

Runn is available for purchase at https://store.npe-inc.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2860459-1&h=85940914&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.npe-inc.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.npe-inc.com]

About North Pole Engineering
North Pole Engineering, Inc (NPE) is an Internet of Things (IoT) product and engineering services company. North Pole Engineering specializes in providing sensors and enabling technologies to various markets including sports, fitness, and wellness. North Pole Engineering helps clients implement cost-effective technology for their sensor-based products and systems to efficiently move data to the Internet where it can enhance operations, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. Learn more about Runn, heartbeatz, CABLE, GEM Bluetooth/ANT+ modules, WASP IoT gateway, and our engineering services at http://npe-inc.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2860459-1&h=211599993&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnpe-inc.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnpe-inc.com].

If you would like to learn more about Runn, please email us at info@npe-inc.com [mailto:info@npe-inc.com] or call 612-305-0440.

CONTACT: Ashley Mendez, Phone: 612-305-0440, Email: ashleym@npe-inc.com

Web site: http://npe-inc.com/

