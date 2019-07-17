Hemingway Rum Company Looks To Grow European Distribution Footprint For Ernest Hemingway-Inspired Papa's Pilar Rum

The company began distributing in Sweden, Czech Republic, Greece and Denmark in early 2019 with plans to expand to additional European markets



KEY WEST, Florida, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemingway Rum Company, the maker of award-winning ultra-premium Papa's Pilar® Dark and Blonde rums, began distribution in Sweden, Czech Republic, Greece and Denmark early this year and is actively pursuing expansion opportunities in additional European markets. The company opened a fulfillment facility in the Netherlands in February to accommodate the European expansion. Papa's Pilar is inspired by Ernest "Papa" Hemingway and was crafted in conjunction with Hemingway's estate to celebrate his literary legacy and adventurous spirit.



"Papa's Pilar, inspired by one of the world's greatest adventurers and literary figures, Ernest Hemingway, has been extremely well-received in European markets since we began distribution earlier this year," said Papa's Pilar Global Managing Director James Kempland. "The European market for ultra-premium rum is growing rapidly, and we've been ramping up production in the U.S. to provide those higher-end spirits consumers a uniquely rich and complex Dark and Blonde sipping rum."



Hemingway Rum Company is based in Key West, Florida - the city Hemingway once called home - where it operates the Papa's Pilar Distillery and Experience Center just a short distance from where Hemingway used to dock his boat, Pilar. Papa's Pilar Dark and Blonde rums are crafted by Master Blender Ron Call using hand-selected rums sourced from countries throughout the Caribbean Basin for their age and distinct character.



About Hemingway Rum Company, LLC Hemingway Rum Company, LLC is a distilled spirits company dedicated to producing ultra-premium, blended rums inspired by one of the world's greatest literary legends and adventurers, Ernest "Papa" Hemingway, and his boat Pilar. Hemingway Rum Company produces its inaugural offerings, Papa's Pilar(®) award-winning Dark and Blonde rums, at its distillery and experience center in Key West, Florida. Hemingway Rum Company was developed in conjunction with Ernest Hemingway's estate and proudly supports local organizations that serve Hemingway's adventurous, literary and conservational legacy.



