World Life Experience Ambassadors Develop Social Work in the World

Ambassadors Arianny Orellanes from Florida(USA), America Pastor Catalan from Madrid, Hugo Pinon from Galicia, Gemma Longoria from Asturias(Spain), Artem Ponomarenko from Kiev (Ukraine), Frederico Leal from Sao Paulo(Brazil), Ekaterina Engalycheva from Moscow(Russia) , Carla Sanches from Cape Verde Islands, Miguel Brito from Lisbon(Portugal) and Florencia Dibattista from Mendoza(Argentina) have the mission to make a positive social impact in the World.



Since January 8, the group has already integrated thirteen NGOs from European and Asian cities, contributing voluntarily to relevant causes, living with needy populations, children in risk, assisting refugees and collaborating in reconstruction and environmental preservation projects. The next destinations will be in Latin America till the end of November 2018.



The voluntary work developed by the group at local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from different communities, carried out based on a hands-on model of those who need it most. The World Life Experience ambassadors have been increasing key social values to support relevant global causes by engaging people, non-governmental organizations and business entities as active members of the project.



Antonio Dias, the founder of World Life Experience, aims to contribute to the development of social responsibility and sustainability in the World: "I believe that the younger generations are willing to collaborate in a movement that has a positive impact on the World. Nowadays, a greater awareness is demanded by all the people and of the governmental and private entities for the importance of the social responsibility and the sustainability of the Planet. I considered essential to share my vision, that we should all play an active role in the social and environmental transformation that must occur, and that is why I created World Life Experience. I want to enable social intervention with those who need it most, bringing communities together, preserving the environment and overcoming social and cultural barriers."



Applications for the 2nd edition of World Life Experience are open to all interested in traveling to twenty destinations in the world, to know different societies and cultures, to develop social work in NGOs, to have expenses paid for a year (travel, transport, food, insurance, housing) and still receive a monthly salary. The 11 future participants will travel in twenty international destinations - Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Spain, Holland, Germany, Czech Republic, Greece, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and South Africa.



