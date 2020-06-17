DSM Issues EUR1 Billion Long-term Bonds to Finance Acquisition of Erber Group

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces the successful launch of EUR1 billion bonds, in two tranches: a EUR500m bond with an eight-year maturity due in 2028, at a coupon of 0.25%, and a EUR500m bond with a twelve-year maturity due in 2032, at a coupon of 0.625%.



The new bond issues take advantage of favorable market conditions and allow the company to lock in low interest rates to finance the recently announced acquisition of Erber Group.



The terms are laid down in the EUR5 billion Debt Issuance Program of Royal DSM, the final terms and the supplements thereto being available on the company's website.



The re-offer price for the eight-year bond tranche was 99.653%. Based on this price the yield is 0.294%. The re-offer price for the twelve-year bond tranche was 99.128%. Based on this price the yield is 0.701%. The bonds will shortly be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.



This release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus.



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



