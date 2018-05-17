Dubai's Leading Superclub BASE Set to Launch Pop-up in Moscow for the Duration of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The exclusive nightlife experience will welcome Jason Derulo, Alessandra Ambrósio,



Rick Ross, Bob Sinclar and many more.



Developed by Bulldozer Group, Dubai's leading home-grown superclub, BASE Dubai has revolutionized the Middle East's nightlife scene. This June, it will bring its incredible event line-up and luxury service to Moscow, Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The exclusive pop-up is the first dedicated nightclub to open specifically for the sporting event and promises to become a world-class late-night spot for the rich and famous.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693014/Bulldozer_Group_BASE_Dubai.jpg )



Bringing state of the art production from Dubai to Moscow, BASE combines cutting-edge entertainment, art & live performances to create extravagant events. The opulent pop-up will launch on June 14 with American R&B star, Jason Derulo. Scheduled to open the official ceremony with his single 'Colors', written specifically for the tournament, Derulo will kick-start the BASE Moscow line-up with an intimate live performance.



The BASE World Cup programme features a month of event collaborations with globally renowned brands and celebrity performances including; Timati on June 22, Brazilian Supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio will host the infamous Cafe De La Musique event on June 27 before Egor Kreed on June 29 and Geegun on July 1. American rapper Rick Ross will perform for the first time in Russia, exclusively for BASE Moscow on July 6, followed by Bob Sinclar on July 11, as well as DJ, producer and internet sensation, Gianluca Vacchi on July 14.



By collaborating with international nightlife venues, BASE has created unique parties strategically scheduled to take place on the same day each team is playing, tailoring the entertainment offering to suit tourists visiting from every country. Bringing the highest calibre events from across the world, BASE presents; 1 OAK New York on June 16, Les Caves Du Roy St Tropez on June 17, VIP Room Marrakesh on June 20, Cirque Le Soir London on June 23, L'Arc Paris on June 26, Cafe De La Musique Brazil on June 27, Dragon-I Hong Kong on June 30 and E11even Miami on July 13.



Partner of the venture, Andrey Shirman, also known as DJ Smash will host his popular house and electronic music event, Moscow Never Sleeps, on a weekly basis at BASE on June 21, June 28 and July 5.



Evgeny Kuzin, Managing Partner of Bulldozer Group said, "Bringing tourism and excitement to Russia's capital for the first time, the FIFA World Cup provides an opportunity to bring our renowned venue, BASE, to the world stage. We are proud to be a part of this momentous occasion, providing excellent entertainment and the only exclusive experience of its kind in Moscow."



BASE will open in Moscow's luxurious riverside Savvinskaya Naberezhnaya district from June 14 to July 15, from 11pm until late.



For reservations during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, please contact moscow@basedubai.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693014/Bulldozer_Group_BASE_Dubai.jpg









CONTACT: For Media Enquiries, please contact: Trishna Assandas Trishna@katchthis.com or Tricia Cusi Tricia@katchthis.com Katch International, +971(0)4-385-0004



