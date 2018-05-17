Pharming Group Interim Report on Financial Results for the First Quarter 2018

LEIDEN, Netherlands, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



93% increase in revenues from product sales and 110% increase in operating profit



compared with the First Quarter 2017



Delivered net profitability for the first time



Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") presents its (unaudited) financial report for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.



Operational highlights





- Investment in commercial teams and continued underlying demand for RUCONEST(R) in

the USA following stabilisation of short supply situations at major competitors,

driving growth and good patient retention rates.

- FDA acceptance of supplementary Biologics License Application file for RUCONEST(R) for

prophylaxis of HAE, with an action date set for 21 September 2018.

- Preparation continues for initiation of clinical development of RUCONEST(R) for new

indications, which will be outlined together with leading experts at a Capital Markets

Briefing to be held in New York and by live webcast on Thursday June 21, 2018.





Financial highlights





- Net product sales increased by 93% to EUR29.3 million (First quarter 2017: EUR15.2

million) on a like-for-like basis, mainly as a result of the continued underlying

growth in revenue from US product sales despite a 15% deterioration in the US dollar

exchange rate over the same period.

- Underlying product sales increased 122%.

- Total revenues increased by 90% to EUR29.5 million (including EUR0.2 million of

license revenue) from EUR15.5 million in the first quarter 2017 (including EUR0.3

million in license revenue).

- Operating profit increased by 110% to EUR8.2 million (compared with EUR3.9 million in

the first quarter 2017, and a profit of EUR21.9 million for the full year 2017),

despite increased marketing costs in the US and increased R&D expenses.

- Delivered the Company's first quarterly net profit of EUR3.3 million, compared with a

loss of EUR5.7 million in 2017, mainly as a result of the strong sales performance.

The result also benefited from a reduction in non-cash financing expenses required to

be shown under IFRS associated with the various Convertible Bonds which were converted

or redeemed around the year end.

- The equity position improved from EUR18.8 million in December 2017 (March 2017:

EUR28.9 million) to EUR31.6 million at the end of March 2018, mainly due to the net

profit of EUR3.3 million and the reduction in debt caused by redemption of bonds.

- Inventories changed from EUR18.3 million at the year end 2017 to EUR21.6 million at

the end of the first quarter 2018, largely due to the higher sales demand and support

in the US and to provide additional capacity to cover further potential stock

shortages by competitors. This resulted in a greater proportion of inventories being

held in final dosage forms of product rather than raw materials which are recognized

at a lower carrying value per unit.

- Conversions by all remaining bondholders during the quarter meant that there are now

no debt instruments outstanding apart from the loan facility with Orbimed Advisors

(for which we begin repayments in the third quarter of this year).

- The Company's cash position remained flat at EUR59.8 million (December 2017: EUR60.0

million, with EUR27.6 million at 31 March 2017), largely due to the increased

inventory and additional preparation costs associated with investment in new product

development.

- As a result of the growth achieved in the share price and market capitalization of the

Company between January 2017 and March 2018, Pharming was admitted to the Euronext

Amsterdam SmallCap-index (AScX) in March 2018.





Chief Executive Officer of Pharming, Sijmen de Vries, commented:



"The remarkable growth reported in 2017 has continued into 2018 and I am delighted to report our first quarter of net profitability, which is another significant achievement for Pharming. Investment in our commercial team and continued underlying demand for RUCONEST(R) in the US are driving this growth. We are also seeing good patient retention rates following the stabilization of competitor product supply, which is a testament to the efficacy of RUCONEST(R). We are confident that with our increasing patient reach and advancing pipeline, we will be able to continue to deliver significant value to our patients and other stakeholders."



Commentary



The first quarter of 2018 was very positive for Pharming. We emerged from the high pressure on production and supply in Q4 2017 when both leading prophylaxis product suppliers in the USA had supply problems (which in one case extended to Europe). This resulted in extra sales and donated product supplies in the end of Q4 2017. As a responsible pharmaceutical partner, we have continued to supply RUCONEST(R) on prescription (including free supply) to ensure no patients were left without a C1 esterase inhibitor product where this was prescribed by their physician. These patients have been able to see for themselves the reliability, safety and effectiveness of RUCONEST(R). As a testament to its efficacy, many have continued on RUCONEST(R) therapy despite the stabilisation of the crisis in supplies of the blood plasma-derived products in December 2017. We continue to make good progress in growth in the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. As a result, sales in the US were ahead of the last quarter ($34.3 million compared with $33.8 million for Q4 2017). Importantly, this strong sales performance resulted in Pharming recording a net profit for the quarter for the first time.



Pharming is investing to improve the convenience of RUCONEST(R) administration further. Our R&D scientists have developed new forms of RUCONEST(R) to take into clinical trials to demonstrate effectiveness for intra-muscular and sub-cutaneous administration of smaller injections and other more convenient applications of RUCONEST(R) soon.



We mentioned at our 2017 full year results that we are examining additional indications for RUCONEST(R), and the purpose of the 21 June Capital Markets Briefing is to give clear details of progress with RUCONEST (R) in HAE and of prospects for these new indications, including contributions from leading physicians in the relevant specialties, with explanations of why we believe RUCONEST(R) could provide all or part of the solutions to these currently unmet medical needs. We will also be setting out our clinical plans and timelines for the studies involved as well as providing an update on our Pompe disease pipeline programme.



We also record and report our results in US dollars for the first time, with the statements shown in US dollars on pages 10-12 below.



We look forward with confidence to continuing growth of Pharming in the rest of 2018, with increased sales, a new and very exciting pipeline, and new opportunities to enhance shareholder value.



Financial summary - Euros

3 months to 31 March





Amounts in EURm except per share data 2018 2017 %

Change



Income Statement 29.3 15.2 93%

Revenue from product sales 0.2 0.3 (33%)

Other revenue 29.5 15.5 90%

Total revenue 24.5 13.8 78%

Gross profit 8.2 3.9 110%

Operating result 3.3 (5.7) 158%

Net result

Balance Sheet 59.8 27.6 117%

Cash & marketable securities

Share Information 0.006 (0.012) 150%

Earnings per share before dilution(EUR)





Outlook



For the remainder of 2018, the Company expects:





- Continued growth in revenues from sales of RUCONEST(R), mainly driven by the US

operations.

- Achievement of positive quarterly operating results and net results throughout the

course of the year.

- Continued investment in the production of RUCONEST(R) in order to ensure continuity of

supply to the growing markets in the US, Europe and the rest of the world.

- Investment in RUCONEST(R) in prophylaxis of HAE (following approval) and in the

development of new intramuscular and subcutaneous versions of RUCONEST(R).

- Investment in clinical trial development for RUCONEST(R) in other indications where

the drug's unique properties may help solve unmet medical needs.

- We will also continue to invest in our pipeline programs in Pompe disease and Fabry's

disease, and will look to acquire additional development opportunities and assets as

they occur.

- Increasing marketing activity where profitable for Pharming, such as in our current

major territories of the USA and in Europe: Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands

and the UK.

- We will continue to support patients in all territories, as we continue to believe

that RUCONEST(R) represents a fast, effective, reliable and safe therapy option for

HAE patients.





No further financial guidance for 2018 is provided.



About Pharming Group N.V.



Pharming is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Pharming's lead product, RUCONEST(R) (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") attacks in patients in Europe, the US, Israel and South Korea. The product is available on a named-patient basis in other territories where it has not yet obtained marketing authorization.



RUCONEST(R) is distributed by Pharming in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Pharming holds commercialisation rights in Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Belgium, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Syria, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. In some of these countries this is done in association with the HAEi Global Access Program (GAP).



RUCONEST(R) is distributed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SS: SOBI) in the other EU countries, and in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Norway, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.



RUCONEST(R) is distributed in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela by Cytobioteck, in South Korea by HyupJin Corporation and in Israel by Megapharm.



RUCONEST(R) is also being examined for approval for the treatment of HAE in young children (2-13 years of age) and evaluated for various additional follow-on indications.



Pharming's technology platform includes a unique, GMP-compliant, validated process for the production of pure recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial quantities of high quality recombinant human proteins in a more economical and less immunogenetic way compared with current cell-line based methods. Leads for enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") for Pompe and Fabry's diseases are being optimized at present, with additional programs not involving ERT also being explored at an early stage at present.



Pharming has a long term partnership with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry ("CSIPI"), a Sinopharm company, for joint global development of new products, starting with recombinant human Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pre-clinical development and manufacturing will take place to global standards at CSIPI and are funded by CSIPI. Clinical development will be shared between the partners with each partner taking the costs for their territories under the partnership.



Pharming has declared that the Netherlands is its "Home Member State" pursuant to the amended article 5:25a paragraph 2 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.



Additional information is available on the Pharming website: http://www.pharming.com



Forward-looking Statements



This press release of Pharming Group N.V. and its subsidiaries ("Pharming", the "Company" or the "Group") may contain forward-looking statements including without limitation those regarding Pharming's financial projections, market expectations, developments, partnerships, plans, strategies and capital expenditures.



The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive, political and economic factors, legal claims, the Company's ability to protect intellectual property, fluctuations in exchange and interest rates, changes in taxation laws or rates, changes in legislation or accountancy practices and the Company's ability to identify, develop and successfully commercialize new products, markets or technologies.



As a result, the Company's actual performance, position and financial results and statements may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which should be taken as of their respective dates of issue, unless required by laws or regulations.



Consolidated Statement of Income

For the period, in Euros:

Q1 Q1

2018 2017

Amounts in EUR '000

Product sales 29,281 15,192

License fees 202 268

Revenues 29,483 15,460

Costs of sales (5,022) (1,697)

Gross profit 24,461 13,763

Other income 149 84

Research and development (5,737) (4,689)

General and administrative (2,463) (1,375)

Marketing and sales (8,205) (3,911)

Costs (16,405) (9,975)

Operating result 8,205 3,872

Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives (961) (2,426)

Other financial income and expenses (3,121) (7,194)

Financial income and expenses (4,082) (9,620)

Result before income tax 4,123 (5,748)

Income tax credit/(expense) (796) -

Net result for the year 3,327 (5,748)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent 3,327 (5,748)

Total net result 3,327 (5,748)

Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.006 (0.012)





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period, in Euros



Q1 Q1

2018 2017

Amounts in EUR '000

Net result for the year 3,327 (5,748)

Currency translation differences (1,423) (20)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss (1,423) (20)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,423) (20)

Total comprehensive income for the year 1,904 (5,768)

Attributable to: 1,904 (5,768)

Owners of the parent





Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at date shown, in Euros



31 March 31 December

Amounts in EUR '000 2018 2017

Non-current assets

Intangible assets 56,272 56,631

Property, plant and equipment 7,970 8,234

Long-term prepayments 2,116 2,296

Restricted cash 1,305 1,336

Deferred tax asset 8,581 9,442

Total non-current assets 76,244 77,939

Current assets

Inventories 21,611 18,334

Trade and other receivables 14,370 11,260

Cash and cash equivalents 58,456 58,657

Total current assets 94,437 88,251

Total assets 170,681 166,190

Equity

Share capital 6,017 5,790

Share premium 381,042 370,220

Legal reserves (2,361) (938)

Accumulated deficit (353,091) (356,270)

Shareholders' equity 31,607 18,802

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 50,089 58,684

Deferred license fees income 1,267 1,467

Finance lease liabilities 279 390

Other financial liabilities 28,319 28,319

Total non-current liabilities 79,954 88,860

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 27,945 21,962

Deferred license fees income 802 804

Derivative financial liabilities 1,125 8,301

Trade and other payables 28,968 27,198

Finance lease liabilities 280 263

Total current liabilities 59,120 58,528

Total equity and liabilities 170,681 166,190





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period, in Euros



Q1 Q1

Amounts in EUR'000 2018 2017

Operating result 8,205 3,872

Non-cash adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization 944 839

Accrued employee benefits 458 564

Deferred license fees (202) (268)

Operating cash flows before changes in working

capital 9,405 5,007

Changes in working capital:

Inventories (3,277) (960)

Trade and other receivables (3,110) (11,221)

Payables and other current liabilities (4,684) 2,828

Total changes in working capital (11,071) (9,353)

Changes in non-current assets, liabilities and

equity 705 (581)

Cash generated from (used in) operations before

interest and taxes (961) (4,927)

Interest received - -

Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating

activities (961) (4,927)

Capital expenditure for property, plant and

equipment (517) (654)

Investment intangible assets (353) (180)

Net cash flows generated from (used in) investing

activities (870) (834)

Proceeds of loans and borrowings - 4,444

Redemption on bonds (2,238) (2,413)

Interest on loans (2,592) (775)

Proceeds of equity and warrants 6,556 -

Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing

activities 1,726 1,256

Increase (decrease) of cash (105) (4,505)

Exchange rate effects (127) (26)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 59,993 32,137

Total cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 59,761 27,606





US Dollar Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

For the period, in US dollars



Q1 Q1

Amounts in $ '000 2018 2017

Product sales 35,934 16,169

License fees 248 285

Revenues 36,182 16,454

Costs of sales (6,163) (1,806)

Gross profit 30,019 14,648

Other income 183 89

Research and development (7,040) (4,991)

General and administrative (3,022) (1,463)

Marketing and sales (10,070) (4,162)

Costs (20,132) (10,616)

Operating result 10,070 4,121

Fair value gain (loss) on

revaluation derivatives (1,179) (2,582)

Other financial income and expenses (3,813) (7,681)

Financial income and expenses (4,992) (10,263)

Result before income tax 5,078 (6,142)

Income tax credit/(expense) (977) -

Net result for the year 4,101 (6,142)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent 4,101 (6,142)

Total net result 4,101 (6,142)

Basic earnings per share ($) 0.006 (0.012)

Please note the 2017 figures are estimates for information only, and are not presented as

true comparable figures at this stage.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at date shown, in US dollars



31 March 31 December

Amounts in $ '000 2018 2017

Non-current assets

Intangible assets 69,361 67,827

Property, plant and equipment 9,824 9,862

Long-term prepayments 2,608 2,749

Restricted cash 1,608 1,600

Deferred tax asset 10,578 11,309

Total non-current assets 93,979 93,347

Current assets

Inventories 26,638 21,958

Trade and other receivables 17,712 13,487

Cash and cash equivalents 72,052 70,254

Total current assets 116,402 105,699

Total assets 210,381 199,046

Equity

Share capital 7,416 6,935

Share premium 469,673 443,412

Legal reserves (2,911) (1,124)

Accumulated deficit (435,220) (426,703)

Shareholders' equity 38,958 22,520

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 61,740 70,286

Deferred license fees income 1,561 1,757

Finance lease liabilities 344 467

Other financial liabilities 34,906 33,918

Total non-current liabilities 98,551 106,428

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 34,445 26,304

Deferred license fees income 988 962

Derivative financial liabilities 1,387 9,942

Trade and other payables 35,707 32,575

Finance lease liabilities 345 315

Total current liabilities 72,872 70,098

Total equity and liabilities 210,381 199,046

Please note the 2017 figures are estimates for information only, and are not presented as

true comparable figures at this stage.







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period, in US dollars



Q1 Q1

Amounts in $'000 2018 2017

Operating result 10,070 4,121

Non-cash adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization 1,158 893

Accrued employee benefits 562 600

Deferred license fees (248) (285)

Operating cash flows before changes in working

capital 11,542 5,329

Changes in working capital:

Inventories (4,680) (1,259)

Trade and other receivables (4,225) (12,410)

Payables and other current liabilities (4,824) 3,146

Total changes in working capital (13,729) (10,523)

Changes in non-current assets, liabilities and

equity 865 (618)

Cash generated from (used in) operations before

interest and taxes (1,322) (5,812)

Interest received - -

Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating

activities (1,322) (5,812)

Capital expenditure for property, plant and

equipment (634) (696)

Investment intangible assets (433) (192)

Net cash flows generated from (used in) investing

activities (1,067) (888)

Proceeds of loans and borrowings - 5,000

Redemption on bonds (2,744) (2,568)

Interest on loans (3,186) (825)

Proceeds of equity and warrants 8,081 -

Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing

activities 2,151 1,607

Increase (decrease) of cash (238) (5,093)

Exchange rate effects (1,569) 670

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 71,854 33,920

Total cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 73,661 29,497

Please note the 2017 figures are estimates for information only, and are not presented as

true comparable figures at this stage.





Contacts:

Pharming Group N.V.

Sijmen de Vries, CEO

Tel:+31-71-524-7400





Robin Wright, CFO

Tel:+31-71-524-7432





FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips/Victoria Foster Mitchell

Tel:+44-203-727-1136





Lifespring Life Sciences Communication

Leon Melens

Tel:+31-6-53-81-64-27









PRN NDL



