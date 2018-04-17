INFOkontor: Making Efficient eTransport a Reality

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Premiere of the first all-electric truck by Volvo Trucks



How can the growing need for transporting goods coexist with the need to limit the effect of urban traffic on human health? A part of the answer could be trucks with pure electric drive, already announced by some manufacturers.



A camera team from INFOkontor took a look around in Gothenburg, where a global truck manufacturer presented the first electric truck in series production. In addition, the project "ElectriCity" with a fully electric bus line shows how less noise and fewer emissions can relieve urban life with the use of electric drives.



The occasion is the world premiere of Volvo FL Electric, which is already entering regular operation for customers. The start of series production is planned for the beginning of 2019. Volvo Trucks sees itself as a pioneer of this development, not only in the electric motor, but also in truck batteries, load capacity and range.



As part of a holistic view to urban life, the new technology will allow road transport at night times, massively reducing the burden on roads and time required for urban logistics.



INFOkontors editorial video content features the introduction of the new Volvo FL E-Truck, its current and future applications as well as critical questions of transport.



