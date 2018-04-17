RISER PRO: Smart Route Calculation for Motorcyclists

VIENNA, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



A premium membership is now available for the RISER app.



RISER PRO features intelligent functions for enhanced riding pleasure.



"Sometimes it's not important where you go, but how you get there." Under this motto, the Vienna-based start-up RISER has now launched RISER PRO, a premium membership and essential motorcycling-companion. The basic version has also been expanded and remains free of charge.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676476/RISER_PRO_Launch.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676475/RISER_PRO_Motorcyclists.jpg )



RISER PRO: The route is the reward



RISER PRO enhances motorcycling particularly regarding route planning: thanks to complex algorithms, RISER Adventure Routing calculates curvy or supercurvy routes. The membership also includes Navigation, Live tracking, Offline Maps and the reWind service (in Austria: EUR8.99/month or EUR59.99/year). A factsheet with details of RISER PRO functions, images and prices is available on request.



"Motorcycling is about winding roads and a great riding experience - it's all about the route," said CEO Dominik Koffu. "With Adventure Routing, we're taking the first step towards personal-preference-based route calculation. We're currently working on further innovations, following the philosophy: the route is the reward."



New features for RISER Basic



RISER Basic is a comprehensive tool for motorcyclists. Users can discover new routes, log rides and share them with others. The free app also calculates statistics and provides weather information. New innovations include the RISER web platform, which allows access from your computer, and route planning with filters such as "fastest route" and "curvy". The app also includes a social platform with a newsfeed, "Groups" and "Getaways" to help you plan rides with friends.



App Store: http://itunes.apple.com/app/id1087005682



Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riserapp







Media contact: Nora Dejaco, Weronika Korban

Tel: +4306605571598

Email: nora@riserapp.com, media@riserapp.com

http://www.riserapp.com













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676476/RISER_PRO_Launch.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676475/RISER_PRO_Motorcyclists.jpg









