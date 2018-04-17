Volg ons op:
Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence

dinsdag 17 april 2018 11:02 Economie
MILAN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading major home appliance company, will be showcasing product innovations, inspirational elements and latest designs from its four brands, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Hotpoint and Indesit. The Whirlpool stand will tell the story of how breakthroughs in design and technology will transform the food journey: From planning meals, to storing food, to cooking and cleaning - innovative appliances can transform every step towards simpler, more enjoyable dining and make exceptional food part of everyday life.

The Whirlpool stand (Pavilion 11 - Stand A11-A15-B14-B18) at EuroCucina is arranged as a living space of about 1,700m2 in which visitors are able to truly experience the products and their different uses in everyday life.

KitchenAid   

The KitchenAid line-up at EuroCucina includes the new Sous Chef induction hobs, the improved 2018 multifunctional oven range as well as a XXL edition of the Combi refrigerator, that offers better preservation for culinary masterpieces, combined with the greatest storage capacity within the KitchenAid built-in range.

Whirlpool   

Whirlpool will be presenting new smart appliances as part of its premium W Collection range including built-in ovens, microwaves, cooktops and hoods which all feature Internet connectivity with the 6TH SENSE Live app. Also showcased at EuroCucina will be two fridge freezers, the built-in SPACE400 and the W Collection 4 Doors that monitors and automatically optimizes its performance to preserve food for longer.

Hotpoint   

Hotpoint will present new products in its 2019 Built-In Collection, a top of the range suite that offers a winning combination of flexible features, proven performance and authentic design. Rounding out its portfolio, Hotpoint will launch a 70cm built-in fridge freezer with 400L capacity, the new Active Quattro fridge freezer and a compact 45cm dishwasher.

Indesit   

At EuroCucina, Indesit will showcase Aria - its complete built-in suite of coordinated cooking appliances and a new 45cm dishwasher with Push&Go. The Aria range includes a stylish built-in oven with the Turn&Cook feature, microwave, induction and gas cooktops, and elegant hoods.

For further information please visit: http://www.whirlpoolcorp-eurocucina2018.eu

