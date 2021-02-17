Corsearch Enhances Digital Piracy Protection With Acquisition of London-based Entura

Corsearch has extended its global anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting solutions with the acquisition of London-based content protection specialists, Entura. The acquisition further enhances Corsearch's support for content owners at a time when digital content is growing at an unprecedented pace and online piracy is reported to be experiencing a dramatic increase.



NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsearch, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Entura, a pioneer in the protection of content against online piracy. Following the acquisition of Marketly in 2020, this new deal cements Corsearch's position as the market leader for end-to-end online content protection.



As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and economic uncertainty, a substantial increase in digital piracy from streams, cyberlockers, and P2P networks has been reported. At a time when media content owners and distributors are turning to digital platforms to capitalize on an unprecedented increase in online traffic, protection against piracy is vital. With this new acquisition, Corsearch will deliver the most comprehensive anti-piracy solution available.



Corsearch CEO, Tobias Hartmann, said: "This timely acquisition is important for content companies as it means Corsearch will provide a full-service approach to reducing piracy on both the consumer and distributor sides. The anti-piracy market is currently highly fragmented, but by combining our existing solutions and data with Corsearch's global scale, we will create an even greater impact."



Michael James, CEO of Entura added: "We are excited to join Corsearch and accelerate its incredible growth. Not only will we be able to offer our customers even more in terms of content protection, but with the expertise and scale Corsearch has, we will benefit from its innovations in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection too."



Corsearch Brand Risk and Performance(TM) solutions are revolutionizing how companies commercialize and protect their growth. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Corsearch delivers data, analytics, and services that support brands to market their assets and reduce commercial risks.



From IP clearance to brand protection and anti-piracy, Corsearch provides a comprehensive program that enables businesses to secure brand value and thrive commercially.



Behind the world's best-known brands, there's Corsearch.



In 2010, Entura International began delivering a high-quality anti-piracy service to major clients across the film, television, and music industries. Over the past decade, Entura has become acknowledged as a world leader in the protection of digital media.



With offices in London and Los Angeles, Entura helps entertainment industry clients to flourish by protecting and supporting them so they can focus on creating and distributing world-class content.



