eSalon Launches Demi-Permanent Custom Hair Colour In Europe

First and Only Truly Custom Hair Colour Company Optimises the At-Home Hair Colour Experience With New Demi-Permanent Formula



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=1112662579&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.com%2F&a=eSalon], the pioneer in custom at-home hair colour, introduces today its demi-permanent hair colour in Europe. The 0% ammonia formula gradually fades in about 24 washes, limiting a line of demarcation, ultimately allowing clients to change their hair colour with ease and convenience.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437911/eSalon_Refresh_Color_Developer.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437911/eSalon_Refresh_Color_Developer.jpg]



The demi-permanent formula, part of the company's premium range of professional-grade hair colour and hair care, was developed in-house by eSalon's expert team of cosmetic chemists and stylists.



Since its launch 10 years ago, eSalon has dispensed over 251K unique colour combinations and shipped over 9.7M orders throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and formulated and dispensed custom colour from the brand's London production facility since 2019. eSalon is currently available in over 20 European markets [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=1938732353&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.com%2Fsupport%2Fcategory%2F1%2Fall-about-esalon%2F52%2Fwhere-we-ship%2F&a=20+European+markets] including France [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=859884518&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.fr%2Fdomain_toggle%3Fhash%3D241ff6483b95e33b7b574b68181c04&a=France], Germany [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=146373874&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.de%2Flogin&a=Germany], Spain [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=1393958852&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.es%2Fdomain_toggle%3Fhash%3D1e60c894d9d1b25308dc5bcc0b26e7&a=Spain], Italy [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=2479040547&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.it%2Fdomain_toggle%3Fhash%3D47fccc82b75900e730dbb5b1032732&a=Italy], and the UK [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=1120355661&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.co.uk%2Fdomain_toggle%3Fhash%3Dad7d7a252b3d015b8880a018b4f830&a=UK].



"After years of bringing customised hair colour experiences to Europe, we saw an opportunity to innovate the cornerstone of our custom hair colour and bring our salon-grade demi-permanent formula to the market," said Graham Jones, CEO of eSalon. "With this differentiated formula, we are now able to offer even more custom options for clients to achieve their hair colour goals without a long-term commitment to colour and maintenance."



Lead Colourist Leianna Hillo breaks down demi-permanent hair colour and shares expert tips to achieve the best results:



Q: What Is Demi-Permanent Hair Colour and How Does It Work? A: Demi-permanent hair colour has 0% ammonia and is mixed with a low-volume developer, so it washes out after about 24 to 28 shampoos. Applied to dry hair before you shampoo, it works by depositing pigment on the surface of the hair.



Q: Who is Demi-Permanent Hair Colour For? A: Demi-permanent is great for anyone who wants a colour change without the commitment, or for those who are looking to enhance their current shade with a new tone. It's also great for people with up to 25% grey. Why only 25%? Because demi-permanent hair colour only lives on the surface of the hair strand. The colour will give your greys a translucent "highlighted" look, which helps them blend with your overall shade. Because Demi-permanent colour is designed to gradually fade in about 24 to 28 washes, you won't have a noticeable line of demarcation where you last coloured your hair, leaving no notable regrowth at your roots. This also offers less maintenance if you tend to get off track with your colouring schedule or just like to change your colour from time to time.



Q: What Results Does Demi-Permanent Hair Colour Yield? A: Compared to permanent colour, demi appears more translucent but still offers enough blending for those with a lower percentage of grey. Since Demi-permanent colour works by depositing colour on top of the cuticle, it can't "lift" or lighten your hair. However, applying a demi-permanent colour on top of pre-lightened hair can yield multi-dimensional colour with beautiful results. Applied over your natural colour, Demi is a great way to enhance your natural undertones or add a subtle pop of colour.



Q: What Are The Benefits of Demi-Permanent Hair Colour? A: Our Demi-Permanent (and Permanent) formulations include conditioning agents such as vitamin E, B5 and aloe vera to help soften and strengthen your hair. Plus, the formula has been scientifically proven to enhance shine. See here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=25300944&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esalon.com%2Fsafetyprecautions&a=here] or a full list of our ingredients.



To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.com



About eSalon eSalon is reinventing the way women colour their hair by creating a fully customised professional-grade home hair colour that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Launched in 2010, the multi-award-winning home hair colour brand delivers a personalised experience through a unique combination of human expertise and state-of-the-art, dual patented technology. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its headquarters in Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 251k unique colour combinations created and over 9.7 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free programme. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=647847667&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colorsmith.co%2F&a=Colorsmith] in the U.S., the first and only custom hair colour for men. Colorsmith features the first of its kind Gray Reduction Program [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=1099372239&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colorsmith.co%2Fhow-to-color&a=Gray+Reduction+Program], developed to help clients gradually blend their greys over 2 to 3 applications. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067093-1&h=520739278&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.aurahaircare.com%2F&a=AURA+Personalized+Hair+Care], a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types. AURA products are made-to-order based on individual hair needs and goals and include the option to add a semi-permanent pigment - an industry-first - at desired intensity and aroma at the desired strength. eSalon's entire range of brands and hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program.



