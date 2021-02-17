Indian conglomerate, Godrej & Boyce aims to strengthen Vaccine Cold Chain across the world

Cold Chain Partner to the world's largest covid vaccination drive in India, refrigeration expert Godrej & Boyce launches 'made in India' ultra-low-temperature freezers (below -80°C)



Offers vaccine cold chain solutions across all temperature bands



MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, India-based flagship company of the Godrej Group, with turnover of USD1.5 bn has been partnering the world's largest vaccination drive in India and in other parts of the world. Its advanced, made in India, medical refrigeration solutions safeguard sensitive vaccines at just the right temperature. It has now launched state-of-the-art Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers (ULTF) which can preserve life-saving medical supplies including mRNA-based vaccines, below -80°C, thus boosting the global medical cold chain in the anti-Covid drive.



These are built for reliability, ensuring continuous operations with CO2/NO2 backup systems. Godrej's expertise in electronics enables it to build robust systems for varying power conditions.



The brand offers WHO PQS pre-certified vaccine refrigerators (2-8°C), blood bank refrigerators and deep freezers (-20°C), ULTFs (below -80°C) and will soon be introducing mobile and passive cold chain solutions for last mile distribution.



Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and MD, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd. shared, "Today, nations across the globe are facing challenges in running effective covid-19 vaccination programs, due to inadequate cold chain equipment. With Godrej's decades of expertise in refrigeration technology, the brand offers a range of Made in India for the World, advanced cold storage solutions for vaccines and life-saving supplies that can help governments across the world in their fight against Covid-19."



Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances added," The newly introduced Godrej ultra-low-temperature freezers have a wide range of critical applications like mRNA-based vaccine storage, blood banks, organ storage, pharma cold chain, testing laboratories, animal husbandry, food cold chain, etc."



About Godrej & Boyce



Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily.



First in India to manufacture Refrigerators in 1958, Godrej Appliances has expanded across categories including medical refrigerators and manufactures 3Mn appliances annually.



