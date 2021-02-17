RPM Europe Welcomes Marco Siemssen

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM welcomes Marco Siemssen, a finished vehicle logistics expert, as its vice president of Sales and Solutions. In this role, he will drive forward the company's further expansion in Germany and across Europe.



Siemssen will be providing senior leadership and strategic expertise to expand RPM Europe. "My goals are to retain RPM's growth strategy, provide the highest level of customer service, and reduce complexity in the supply chain with our state-of-the-art technology," said Siemssen.



Siemssen is a sales executive who brings 15-plus years of experience in finished vehicle logistics. Before joining RPM, he was the international sales director of Automotive at French logistics company Groupe Charles André. In addition, he held several senior sales positions at the Norwegian shortsea-carrier UECC.



When asked about Marco joining the team and directly contributing to RPM Europe's growth story, CEO Sergio Gutierrez emphatically stated, "The timing could not be better, and I could not be more pleased to welcome Marco Siemssen to the RPM team. His recent arrival strengthens our excellent relationships with OEMs, fleet management, rental, and remarketing companies alike. And he will enable our clients to further experience our custom-tailored solutions in Europe."



ABOUT RPM



RPM is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies globally, specializing in freight and finished vehicle transportation, delivering thousands of units per month. Our core competency addresses our customer's shipping needs by matching available trucking capacity and meticulously facilitating every transport tender with the best tech-enabled logistics execution. We understand that our company's strength comes from our team of dedicated individuals who work better together, embrace change, are tenacious, persistent, measured, disciplined, loyal; and value trust earned when the job is complete.



RPM has received Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 distinction, a rare seven consecutive years, and made its Midwest series list of top 200 companies in 2020. Some other accolades include Great Place to Work-Certified(TM); Crain's Top Private 200 Companies; Transport Topics' Top 50 Freight Brokerage company three consecutive years; Entrepreneur magazine's Top Company Cultures in 2018; Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces in 2017; and Cool Places to Work in Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business in 2015, 2016 and 2017. RPM has also received Entrepreneur magazine's 360TM awards in 2016 and 2018.



