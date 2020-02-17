Stellwagen Delivers Second Airbus C295 for Humanitarian Support Operations

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group has today announced the delivery of a second Airbus C295 aircraft to DAC Aviation International, a premier humanitarian operator. DAC will add this additional C295 aircraft to its humanitarian operations in Africa.



Emmanuel Anassis, Chairman of DAC Aviation stated: "The first C295 aircraft has proven very successful in handling the austere environments under which DAC operates on a daily basis, and we are now very pleased to add a second C295 in support of our vital operations."



David Butler, Group Chief Executive Officer, Stellwagen Group, said: "We are delighted to deliver the second C295 to DAC Aviation which provides essential life-saving humanitarian support. The initial Airbus C295 has proven a great success and we are fully confident that this second delivery will add as much value."



The Airbus C295 is the aircraft of choice for humanitarian assistance organisations, due to its superior performance and capabilities, especially its ability to take off and land over short distances and from unimproved surfaces. The Airbus C295 is a twin turboprop multi-role transport aircraft manufactured in Spain.



Stellwagen Group is a specialized Asset Manager focused on managing aircraft and aviation-related investments on behalf of institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above-average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.



