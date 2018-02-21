Trade/Project Financier, Bachmann & Welser To Launch USD 2 billion Project Finance Fund

EDINBURGH, Scotland, February 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Trade/Project Financier, Bachmann & Welser will launch a USD 2 billion Project finance fund in March 2018 with funds that will be backed by several private and institutional investors.



The launch will coincide with Bachmann & Welser's Asian Headquarters opening in Hong Kong. The fund, which is to be called, B&W Global Project Finance Fund, will provide financial support for projects which are focused on building evidence of the types of infrastructure and businesses that can make a measurable difference to people's financial capability.



Funding will be available to organisations/companies globally. There will also be funding available to scale up existing programmes being financed by Bachmann & Welser, which have already demonstrated results to test the effectiveness of the project when reaching a wider group of people.



Commenting on the launch, Mr Edward Bachmann, Chief Executive for Bachmann & Welser said:



"We are pleased to be able to channel this funding to businesses/organisations that can really deliver on promises. It is vitally important that we assist our clients with interventions of such kind. We hope to increase the size of the fund by the end of this financial year."



The move is intended to enhance Bachmann's cross-border commercial lending arm to Projects in emerging economies as well as in advanced countries.



Bachmann & Welser's Global Financing business employs over 640 employees and serves many thousands of corporate customers. Bachmann & Welser also has a substantial presence through Project Finance in Africa, Asia and South America. Bachmann & Welser makes considerable ongoing investments in innovation and service quality.



