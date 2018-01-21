Diesels "Pickup" New Life in Detroit

New fuel efficient, clean diesel car, pickup, SUV choices debuted at NAIAS



DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean diesel technology got a major boost at the 2018 North American International Auto Show as six auto manufacturers announced new clean diesel options for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.



"These announcements demonstrate a strong commitment to clean diesel technology as a fuel-efficient choice for consumers, and for achieving cleaner air and fuel economy targets," said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum [https://www.dieselforum.org/].



"This new generation of clean diesel vehicles has been more scrutinized and evaluated than ever before. Consumers that choose diesel in their next vehicle will experience the unmatched combination of no-compromise driving performance, very low emissions, fuel efficiency, operating range and towing capacity. In the lineup of available alternative fuel vehicles, diesel is the only one with choices in all vehicle segments [https://www.dieselforum.org/diesel-drivers/clean-diesel-vehicles-available-in-the-u-s] - sedans, light trucks, SUVs, vans and luxury performance.



"For more than 85 years, diesel pickups have played a significant role in the world's auto market, and none more so than here in the United States. The introduction of new diesel options in truck models like the Silverado 1500 and the F-150 demonstrates the continued significance of this powertrain for consumers and auto manufacturers around the globe."



In 2017, more than 65 percent of the 17.25 million vehicles sold in the U.S. were trucks or SUVs. Ford's F-series pickup, GM's Silverado and FCA's Ram pickup represented the top three best-selling vehicles in America. The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for more than 40 years and the best-selling vehicle of any kind for more than 35 years.



New diesel offerings, 2018/2019 model years:





-- GM's 2019 Silverado pickup: 3.0L V-6 diesel option among six powertrain

choices

-- Ford's 2018 F-150 pickup: 3.0L V-6 PowerStroke diesel option among six

powertrain choices

-- Fiat Chrysler's 2019 Ram 1500 pickup: 3.0L diesel option among five

powertrain options

-- Chevy's 2018 Equinox crossover: 1.6L turbo-diesel option among three

powertrain choices

-- Chevy's 2018 Cruze and Cruze Hatch compact sedans: 1.6L diesel option

among three powertrain choices

-- Jeep's 2019 Wrangler compact SUV: 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel option among three

powertrain choices

-- BMW's 2018 540d sedan: diesel xDrive option among six powertrain choices

-- Kia Sorento crossover: diesel option coming soon

Learn more at https://www.dieselforum.org/ [https://www.dieselforum.org/]



The Diesel Technology Forum [https://www.dieselforum.org/] is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel technology.



