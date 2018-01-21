Carl Data Issues Retraction of Projected Cryptocurrency Gross Revenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



- All $ are CAD



CSE:CRL FSE:7C5 OTC:CDTAF



At the request of IIROC, Carl Data Solutions Inc. ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), is issuing a retraction of their estimate of $250,000 annual gross revenue from their crypto currency mining project with Connected Fintech.



Readers should not rely on this disclosure due to the historical price and volatility of the price of cryptocurrency coins. There can be no assurances that the price of these coins will remain at current levels and no assurances that they can be profitably mined. The profitability of mining crypto currency will also be materially impacted by increases to hashrates.



On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Greg Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer, Director Carl Data Solutions Inc.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information



