Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

woensdag 16 december 2020 17:15 Economie
TIANJIN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

Contact: Yan Zheng Tel: 0086-18622969907 E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com [mailto:yanzheng611@126.com] YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg]

