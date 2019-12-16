US$136,000 Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support Extends Nomination Deadline to December 31, 2019

The Big Heart Foundation organizes the award in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)



SHARJAH, UAE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US$136,000 Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA), granted to local institutions undertaking commendable humanitarian activities across Asia and Africa, has announced the extension of its nomination deadline to December 31, 2019.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055501/The_Big_Heart_Foundation.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055501/The_Big_Heart_Foundation.jpg]



The overwhelming number of inquiries and applications by humanitarian entities from across Africa and Asia have prompted the organizers to extend the deadline and enable more applicants complete the formalities for the nomination procedure. For the first time since its launch, this year, TBHF will receive applications directly on its website, https://tbhf.ae [https://tbhf.ae/].



TBHF's evaluation of nominees will be based on tangible benefits and sustainable impact of interventions, scope of work, objectivity and transparency in service delivery ethos.



Sharjah-based humanitarian charity, The Big Heart Foundation, organizes the award in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The US$136,000 award money is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.



Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: "Local humanitarian agencies face diverse and daunting challenges in the course of their work. They are often at the frontline in supporting those affected by crises, ensuring their protection, and integrating them into host societies. Through this award, we aim to enhance the abilities of these institutions in addressing the needs of the refugees including providing them with emergency aid and sustainable services such as healthcare, education and better living facilities."



SIARA embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, to recognize key humanitarian contributions in refugee advocacy, support, and community building.



Since its inception four years ago, SIARA has evolved to become one of the most important global initiatives promoting awareness about sustainable humanitarian work and its impact on communities.



Last year, TBHF spent US$ 15.8 million on healthcare, education and emergency aid to help over 20 nations worldwide facing heightened crises.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055501/The_Big_Heart_Foundation.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055501/The_Big_Heart_Foundation.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055512/SIARA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055512/SIARA_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055512/SIARA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055512/SIARA_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Nour Shihabi, +971559540579, n.shihabi@nncpr.com



Web site: https://tbhf.ae/



