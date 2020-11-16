HONOR Black Friday 2020: Best Time to Purchase Smart watches, PCs and More

HONOR this year joins the tides of Black Friday Deals, offers alluring deals for trendy HONOR smartwatches, HONOR MagicBook Series and more at HIHONOR Store



SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is the "rewards day" of the year that people purchase gifts for families, friends and themselves with gratefulness, thus global tech brand HONOR today reveals its "HONOR Black Friday 2020" promotion for the popular products will be launched from 20th November to 30st November at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles will be available on HIHONOR United Kingdom [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/index.html], HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html], HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/index.html], HIHONOR Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/index.html], and HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/index.html].



HONOR Black Friday 2020 UK [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/black-friday-sales.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to £110 off



Starting from 27th November, HIHONOR United Kingdom prepared special offers as following: HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] will be at £199.9 with a £50 price off. Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at £669.99 and bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a £70 coupon (total value of £139.9).



HONOR Black Friday 2020 France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/black-friday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to EUR120 off



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-magicbook14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-magicbook15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come at the price of EUR649.9 with respectively EUR100 and EUR50 price off. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] will come at EUR199.9 with a EUR50 price off.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/black-friday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to 60% discount



HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is at EUR199.9 with a EUR50 price off. HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a EUR50 coupon (total value of EUR129.9) at the price of EUR699.9.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/black-friday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to EUR200 off



HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now EUR89.9 after a EUR10 drop.HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is EUR199.9 with EUR50 off. HONOR Router 3 [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-router-3/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is EUR49.9 with EUR30 off.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/black-friday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to 55% discount



HONOR Watch GS pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now EUR199.9 with a EUR50 off. HONOR MagicBook Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-pro/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] comes at EUR749.9 with two free gifts out of five options including a HONOR Router 3 and HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (total value of EUR149.8). HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-15/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at EUR649.9 with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.9) after claiming a EUR50 coupon. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR149.9 after a EUR50 price drop. And the HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magic-book14/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at EUR619.9 after a EUR130 off.



Join the Holiday Carnival with Experienced Tech Bloggers and Gamers



HONOR updates plenty deals with extra discounts while Black Friday sales are already in full swing. And to better present the frontier technology of our trendy products for your gift list decision, HONOR has invited some tech bloggers and gamers worldwide to experience and explore different possibilities of wearable and laptops. It would be worth paying attention to explore influencers' impressions and enjoy the special offers after subscribing to HIHONOR Stores through links shared by them. Moreover, there will be limited 50% off coupons that will be provided by influencers through lucky draws during their livestreaming.



The Announcement of 2020 HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards



Since HONOR launched the HONOR TALENTS Design Awards with the "Unclutter Your Imagination" theme, there are a huge number of remarkable concepts received from talented individuals, over 120 artworks were from students of top fashion school POLIMODA, and 4 of them are highlighted. We are now excited to announce the winning concepts defining new era of devices aesthetics and winners on November 12, and their works are revealed publicly on HONOR Community [https://club.hihonor.com/global/topicdetail/topicId-66343/]. Furthermore, some of the winning concepts will be selected in the HONOR Watch ES Face Store for more users to see and use.



About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com







